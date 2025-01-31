[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Found.]

The NBC series Found follows Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a kidnapping survivor turned advocate for the missing who had been keeping the monster that haunted her nightmares chained in her basement until his escape. Since walking free again, Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) has spent Season 2 not only threatening Gabi, but tormenting the entire team of M&A, raising the tension between them to an all-time high. Somehow, they have managed to remain focused on their larger goal of finding and bringing home those that have largely been forgotten and overlooked, all while Detective Mark Trent (Brett Dalton) has continued to compile a case against Gabi for taking matters into her own hands.

After screening episode 211, entitled “Missing While Misunderstood,” about a missing Black neurodivergent boy whose family wants to get him home before he suffers from an emotional breakdown, Collider got the opportunity to chat one-on-one with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll about how the episode was inspired by her own sons, connecting with viewers on an emotional and human level, casting the talented young actors, the moment they wanted to take great care to shoot, and how fulfilling it is to have such strong support for the stories they want to tell. She also talked about just how much Sir is unraveling, that they’re now heading into round two of the cat-and-mouse game between Gabi and Sir, how Sir and Trent have been waiting to face each other, the questions about Christian (Michael Cassidy), whether we should be suspicious of Heather (Danielle Savre), and whether that really is Jamie that’s stepped back into Margaret’s (Kelli Williams) life.

'Found' Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Was Inspired by Her Own Sons for the Latest Episode

Collider: This week’s episode not only provides representation that we don’t often get to see, but it can also teach viewers something. Unless you have a connection to someone who is neurodivergent, it can be a hard thing to explain and understand, especially because there’s such a spectrum to it. With this episode being inspired by your own life, how long had you been thinking about exploring something like this? How do you figure out what you wanted to include when it’s only one episode?

NKECHI OKORO CARROLL: Our cases are so often inspired, for the entire writers’ room, by these personal stories. That means so much to us. At the start of every season, I always have a handful of cases where I’m like, “Oh, if it feels right in the theme and the storyline that I’m telling, I wanna make sure we do a case about this, or I wanna make sure we do a case about that.” My sons are always at the forefront of everything I do and part of my goal in life is to make sure they grow up in a world where they feel worthy of being the A-story and where they know that their lives are worth the A-story. And so, it was just that everything perfectly aligned for me to be able to tell a story about neurodivergent children and specifically a neurodivergent Black boy. As soon as it all came together, I was like, “This is the perfect time to do that case.” I was excited and just wrote from the heart. With everything that I was trying to do in that episode, I was able to really personalize this case for our viewers.

It’s so well done because you really get such an understanding of it in a way that connects emotionally, even if you don’t fully understand the definition.

CARROLL: At the end of the day, that’s what all these stories we’re trying to tell are about. We just wanna connect with our audience on an emotional and human level, even if they don’t know anyone like that, or they don’t understand all the terminology. Just on a human heart-to-heart, soul to soul level, you connect with them, and we’ve been so grateful to be able to do that.

I love the dynamic between the brothers when they meet. There’s something so beautiful about watching two people connect in that way. What was it like to find the right actors for those roles and to really see them bring that to life?

CARROLL: Both of those kids, and I call them kids because one of them was under 18 and the other one is older, reminded me so much of so many kids. I’ve come across so many phenomenally talented young actors, and they just had that thing that you can’t put your finger on. When their audition tapes came across my desk, we all stopped watching an audition and we were all just caught up in the story, even though I knew the words and they were sides that I’ve written. It was a moment where we all paused because we were just so caught up in the performances, and that’s when you know. My casting director had to be like, “Are you still there?” And I was like, “Oh, my God, yes. Sorry. I got caught up watching it all unfold.” That’s when we knew we had the right people for it, who weren’t trying to act. They were just honestly giving an honest portrayal of how they emotionally connected to both of those roles, and it was a really beautiful thing.

The scene with the cops arresting TJ was gut-wrenching. What was that scene like to figure out?

CARROLL: It was gut-wrenching to write. That was a very tough scene to write. It was a very tough scene to crack. It was a very tough scene to shoot. It was a lot, for all of us. All the actors were so fantastic and so beautiful and so careful with each other. But it is such a visceral image that after every take, we would all stop and be like, “Everyone is okay, right?” And everyone would give each other a hug. There was no rolling through takes and just shooting it. There was an emotional check-in with everybody on the crew and in the cast, every time we shot a take or a different angle of that scene, because even if you’re not a parent and even just as a regular human walking through the world, there’s no way that seeing something like that doesn’t affect you. We had our young actor’s mother on set, who was just phenomenal. She was like, “We’re good. You guys are so sweet.” And I was like, “No child is getting emotionally damaged on my set. While he’s here, he has a second mom in me.” She was so floored by how careful we were all being. But I was like, “He’s given us the gift of giving us a truthful performance. The least we can do is to make sure that everyone is as safe and okay emotionally okay while we’re doing something like that.”

It must have been especially hard for the actors playing the cops in that scene.

CARROLL: Literally after every take, one of the cops would be like, “Oh, my God, I love you. I’m so sorry.” This episode was directed by David McWhirter, who has directed on a lot of my shows and is really just a beautiful director and beautifully empathetic human being. Even for him, he was like, “We are not shooting one more take that we need.” He was so careful about how he crafted the scene with our stunt coordinators and how it all came together, and making sure the actors, crew and everyone felt safe doing that. When you have a work family that has come together and is so emotionally invested in telling the story, and your all working together with the same emotional heart, that’s when we get to work like this and know that it has an impact.

And then, you go and bury the kid in a box.

CARROLL: Which, by the way, no matter the thing we think up in the room where we’re like, ‘Okay, this is the minute we’ve gone too far, this would never happen,” one of our phenomenal assistants will come back with research and be like, “Well, actually, a version of this happened.” Every time we think we have thought of the worst thing someone could do, someone trumps us and we’re like, “Oh, this is why we have to keep telling these stories People should be shocked by it. People should be paying close attention to these situations to make sure that cases like this don’t keep happening.”

I know it’s a character on television, but I just thought, “Please just let him have a happy life, after the end of this episode.”

CARROLL: In my imagination, he’s living a beautifully wonderful life with his father and his two dads and all the people who love him.

Everyone Who Makes 'Found," From the Studio to the Network to the Cast and Crew, Are on the Same Page With the Story They're Telling