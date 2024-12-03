NBC's crime procedural Found has hit the ground running in its second season. Shanola Hampton's determined heroine Gabi Mosely, a kidnapping victim-turned-kidnapper who abducted her own abductor and forced him to help her solve missing persons cases, is now scrambling after his escape. Horrified by her choice to become a kidnapper, and struggling to find the enigmatic Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark Paul Gosselaar), Gabi's once tight-knit team is falling apart as they struggle to solve their weekly cases without Sir's help and track him down for good. Meanwhile, for all his talk of needing no one but Gabi, Sir isn't working alone. But while Gabi and her team at M&A have been able to solve their weekly cases on their own, the question of who Sir's accomplice is remains unanswered.

What Do We Know About Sir's Accomplice So Far on 'Found' Season 2?

Let's get the facts straight. So far, we know that Sir's accomplice has some kind of access to M&A, they share DNA with him, and they were present while Sir had Lacey (Gabrielle Walsh). Beyond that, everything else is speculation. The obvious suspect is Christian (Michael Cassidy), Sir's younger brother, who has been making semi-regular appearances since the beginning of the season. He's been in and out of M&A's offices to help with finding Sir, he shares DNA with his brother, and his appearance has triggered flashbacks in Lacey to her second abduction. All roads lead to Christian, and yet our suspicion doesn't fall on him.

For one, the interactions we see between Sir and Christian do not lend themselves to Christian as Sir's ally. Sir, in fact, seems wary of Christian's presence in D.C. While Christian does pass information about a case from Sir to Gabi when asked, he does so hesitantly. And during the private conversation he has with his brother on the topic, Sir tells Christian to leave and not come back. Sir also possesses a clear jealousy over the developing allyship between Gabi and Christian. Not only is Christian too afraid of his brother to ever willingly be his accomplice, but Sir is far too jealous to ever position another man in Gabi's life, even if his own brother. So, if not Christian, then who?

Eagle-eyed viewers will recall that we have yet to meet Lena, Sir's half-sister, and that may be the point. First mentioned at the beginning of the season and since referenced only in name, could Lena be Sir's accomplice? As we know little about her, it's hard to prove how she'd have access to the offices of M&A. But we do know that, like Christian, she shares DNA with Sir. And the gloved hands we're shown of the accomplice are far too small to be Christian's. Additionally, Found's second season has emphasized the importance of sibling relationships through flashbacks and developments in Gabi and Lacey's dynamic. In being Gabi's foil, Sir having an important sibling relationship of his own would serve as a thematically fitting parallel for the villain. But even if this reveal would make sense in terms of writing, what motivation would Lena as a person have to help her brother terrorize two traumatized women who haven't done anything wrong?

Why Would Lena Help Sir in 'Found' Season 2?

Another question posed by Found's second season has been the role Sir played in his mother's death. Originally reported as a house fire, we discover that Sir's mother was instead stabbed to death when he was a child with a fire set to cover it up. The immediate assumption by audiences, as well as most characters on the show, has been that it was Sir who killed his mother. After all, she was abusive and neglectful. Sir's favorite play is Julius Caesar, so stabbing his tyrannical mother would be pretty Shakespearean. And it isn't as though he's above hurting people— we've seen that plenty in the head injury he gives Lacey and the poison he laces everyone's food with at the beginning of the season.

But that's just it. As Shakespeare-obsessed as Sir is, his preferred method of taking care of things is poison. We see this in a flashback in season 1 when he poisons a teen boy bullying Gabi in high school. We see this in the same season when he poisons Lacey's dog to get him out of the way for when he re-abducts her. And we see this in season 2 when he poisons Zeke. It's clear Sir has a preferred method. And it isn't as though he wouldn't have had access to his mother's food as a child— he was expected to make all their meals. Additionally, Sir's mother was an addict, so even if an autopsy had picked up poison, it likely would have been linked to laced drugs. Given everything we know about his motivations and methods, it makes no sense for Sir to have stabbed his mother to death. Lena, however, would have every reason to.

Another thing Found Season 2 has established is Sir's role as protector in his childhood home. Taking beatings, keeping the house, looking after his siblings— Sir's still bitter about the role he was forced into as a kid. So, while it makes little sense for Sir to have stabbed his mother, it would make perfect sense if Lena had gotten fed up with their mother's abuse and stabbed her to protect him. What if Lena stabbed their mom, Sir set the fire to cover their tracks, and now she's helping him? Not only would it be understandable from her perspective, but it would also be a direct parallel to (or a distorted echo of) Lacey stabbing Sir to protect Gabi. Regardless, all shall be revealed when Found returns to our screens.

Found Season 2 returns from its midseason hiatus on January 16, 2025, at 10 PM EST on NBC. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

