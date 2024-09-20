October can’t come any sooner for fans of the NBC procedural drama series Found, as it's set to return with its second season next month, one year after its renewal. As viewers remain patient till then, the network has unveiled a gripping new trailer, teasing the comeback of Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) and her obsessive kidnapper Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) for more shocking twists. Found Season 2 was announced in November 2023, only a month after its debut on NBC, and with thirteen riveting episodes, which, no doubt, fans would agree, sets the bar high for the upcoming installment.

Created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found premiered on October 3, 2023, and centers on Hampton’s Gabi, who, alongside her team, is committed to helping find missing people ignored or forgotten by law enforcement and the media. Starring beside Hampton and Gosselaar are Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Gabrielle Walsh as Lacey Quinn, Arlen Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, and Karan Oberoi as Dhan Rana, all of whom form Gabi’s team at Mosely & Associates (M&A).

While no details have been shared regarding the storyline for Found Season 2, the new trailer shows Gabi revealing her biggest secret to her team. She has been keeping her childhood kidnapper, Sir, locked up in the basement for the past nine months, and unfortunately, the kidnapper escapes and then kidnaps her sister as payback. The engrossing trailer unveils an even more twisted narrative below.

'Found' Keeps Up The Mystery in Season 2

In addition to creator Carroll, Found has an exemplary team behind it, with the creator also serving as showrunner alongside Sonay Hoffman. Producers include Hampton, Jon Wallace, Carl Ogawa, Jennifer Lence, and Zoe Marshall. Production is also handled by Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. As for what the crime drama series is about, Found is teased as such:

In a riveting new drama, brilliant recovery specialist Gabi Mosely and her team are dedicated to finding America’s missing and forgotten people. They’ll stop at nothing to solve these cases because, for them, it’s personal – every member of the team has firsthand experience with a mysterious disappearance. But Gabi has a chilling secret of her own that could unravel everything… she’s got her childhood kidnapper locked up in the basement, helping her crack every case.

Expect Found Season 2 on Thursday, October 3. In the meantime, catch up on Season 1 on Peacock.