The Big Picture When Found Season 2 premieres, Mosley & Associates face their biggest case yet: finding Sir, who escapes and plays mind games with Gabi.

Sir kidnaps Lacey to keep his twisted relationship with Gabi going, creating chaos for M&A team members along the way.

The hunt for Sir intensifies in the upcoming season, promising a thrilling continuation of the twisted storyline on NBC.

When Found Season 2 premieres this fall, Mosley and Associates will have their biggest case yet: finding Hugh -- or Sir as he likes to be called. Season 1 ended on a major cliffhanger as he escaped Gabi's basement. A new trailer for the upcoming season courtesy of TV Line finds Sir roaming free like a bird. In normal circumstances, someone who's just escaped custody and is wanted by the police for multiple crimes would disappear, but not Sir. He begins a cat-and-mouse game with Gabi as each seeks to one-up the other.

"I did not deserve what you did to me. You kidnapped a child," Gabi says as the trailer begins. "And you kidnapped a man," Sir responds, trapping Gabi in a web of her own making. Sir is quite smart and uses any information available to disorient his targets. Gabi abducting him gave Sir deadly ammunition. Images flash across the screen as the cuffs Gabi kept on Sir lay there unlocked with Lacey's picture next to them. Sir begins his next plan now that he's "not in the basement anymore." "I have access to everyone and everything you love," he states his threat to Gabi.

Gabi and Sir's Twisted Relationship Continues in 'Found' Season 2.

As the trailer continues, Sir reveals his intentions. "I warned you not to end us," he says, betraying his desire to reconnect with Gabi. Meanwhile, M&A must continue to find missing people since that's their job, and they must keep up appearances. Finding Sir is a top priority because he comes through on his promise to Gabi that he would find Lacey first if he were to escape. He has kidnapped Lacey and is using her as his bargaining chip to keep his and Gabi's unholy union going. Meanwhile, the M&A team deals with their individual problems on top of the latest ones. One scene shows Sir tracking down Margaret at the bus stop, while another shows Zeke losing it and smashing one of his computer screens. "I'm coming for you," Gabi promises Sir, teasing the hunt in the much anticipated season.

NBC's new fall schedule has Found on Thursday. The night is a crime and resolution night, as Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU kick off from 8 to 10 p.m., while Found comes in after from 10 to 11 p.m. Seasons 24, 26, and 2 of Law & Order, SVU, and Found begin on October 3.

Catch up with the exploits of Gabi, Sir, and M&A on Peacock before the series resumes.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Seasons 2 Network NBC

