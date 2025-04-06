The only thing scarier than middle school? Family. Being a tween means having no autonomy or power over one's life. This helplessness opens the door for juicy tales of horror and drama. Coming-of-age narratives have been popular in horror for a while now, with beloved genre staples like Coraline, Jennifer's Body, Ginger Snaps, and Carrie frequently listed as fan favorites. Blood and guts are an easy shorthand to communicate how miserable being a teenie bopper can be. In 2012, Scott Schirmer adapted Todd Rigney's novel, Found. and while undeniably a coming-of-age horror, it's not like anything you'll find in the aforementioned titles. Found is similar in that it revolves around a young time, focusing on the experience of being a young boy through its protagonist, Marty (Gavin Brown). But Found takes a more grounded, realist approach to its horror. Marty does not discover he's a secret telekinetic or has to struggle with his best friend becoming a demon. No, the darkness torturing Marty is the secret that he knows that his brother is a serial killer.

This is the Scariest Part of ‘Found

There is no better hook to a movie than Found’s. Told to the audience through a voice-over, Marty matter-of-factly shares his big secret with the viewer. His older brother, Steve (Ethan Philbeck), is a serial killer. By immediately telling the audience, Schirmer prevents Found ​​​​​​from slipping into a thriller about who is killing people around town. Schirmer is subverting the usual serial killer story structure. The driving force behind killer plots is usually the question of “Who?" but Schirmer is instead asking, "Why?" By asking why Steve is murdering people and hoarding their decapitated heads, and why Marty continues to sneak in to look at and hold these heads without ever saying anything, Found restructures itself away from being a mystery thriller into a gory coming-of-age drama.

It would have been easy for Schirmer to portray Steve as a flat, monstrous character. Instead, he is recognizable as an older brother. He takes cheap shots at Marty, but also attempts to advise and shield him. New shows like Netflix sensation, Adolescence, interrogate the cognitive dissonance of how a child can commit such violence. But whereas Adolescence is framed through an adult lens, relating to the audience who also cannot understand why children would act out in such a way, Found is told through Marty's perspective. Marty is experiencing much of what Steve has. They have the same home life, allusions are made to a similar hard time in school. While the audience has the luxury of breathing room, able to turn off the film at any time, Marty is trapped in the same pressure cooker that made Steve into what he is. The only difference is that Steve didn't grow up with a serial killer in the house. If Found is a coming-of-age horror, then the question becomes: is Marty being primed to grow into something worse than his brother?

Scott Schirmer is a True Indie Darling