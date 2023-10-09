The Big Picture In NBC's Found, Gabi and Sir must overcome their personal differences and work together to save lives, despite the unusual dynamic of their relationship.

Gabi's team of investigators, including Margaret and Mark, will assist her in her search for missing persons.

The clip from the second episode of Found provides a glimpse into the ongoing investigation and the challenges Gabi and Sir face.

The recent debut of NBC's Found has placed its two main characters in a very unusual dynamic, making the rest of the season completely unpredictable. Ahead of the debut of the second episode on October 10, Collider can exclusively present a new clip from this week's chapter. In the video, Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton) can be seen engaged in a confrontation with Hugh "Sir" Evans (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), as the pair is still trying to figure out how to work together despite their strong personal differences. If they find a way to move forward with their investigation, they might be able to save lives.

The reason why Sir can be seen in a cage in the clip is directly to the premise of the whole show, where the character had kidnapped Gabi when she was younger. As a grown woman, Gabie had become a recovery specialist who focuses on looking for people the system doesn't see as a priority, with the help of a team that had also gone through traumatic experiences with kidnapping at some point in their lives. When she found the criminal who had scarred her for life, Gabi put Sir in a cage in her basement, where she uses him as a consultant in her ongoing investigations.

The series was created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, who has previously worked in other drama television shows such as All American and its spinoff, All American: Homecoming. As the latest addition to NBC's primetime schedule, Found will join stories like Magnum P.I. and The Irrational as part of what the network will offer this fall. The story of Gabi and Sir is just getting started, as the detective must make peace with her decision of keeping her captor while trying to find people who desperately need her help.

Introducing Gabi's Team

Image via NBC

Since locating people who have gone missing is an incredibly difficult task, Gabi won't be able to do it on her own, which is why she has assembled a team consisting of some of the best investigators she knows. Kelli Williams stars as Margaret Reed, the lead investigator of the group, while Brett Dalton portrays Mark Trent, Gabi's police liaison. It remains to be seen if Gabi and Sir can effectively work together, of if their unusual agreement will get in the way of the independent detective trying to do the right thing at the end of the day.

You can check out Collider's exclusive clip from the second episode of Found below, before the chapter airs on October 10: