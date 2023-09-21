NBC has released a first-look video of its new drama series, Found, featuring interviews from Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, the actors from her crisis management team, and her muse and abductor, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. In the official trailer release, we saw Gabi Mosely and her team working actively towards finding missing persons and becoming a voice for such people. However, towards the end of the trailer, the viewers are left with quite a surprise after finding out that a person as thoughtful and helpful as Gabi Mosely, had a secret.

The series follows the recovery specialist (Gabi) and her team who are determined to find missing individuals. They have a purpose, know how to fight, and do what needs to be done to find and free the missing persons. The series looks to highlight the "epidemic of missing persons" in the U.S., 60% of which are children of color. However, the novel twist is that Gabi (the show’s lead) is keeping the person who abducted her in her childhood captive in her basement, which makes this first look even more exciting!

Gabi Mosely and Her Crisis Management Team Have a Common Background

Image via NBC

In the first-look clip, we can see Gabrielle Walsh, who plays Lacey on Found, talking to Gabi, “Every single person in the office, you found them at their worst and you gave them a purpose.” Walsh explains that each character "has their own story of having been abducted, having a child abducted, or being missing in action.” So all the members of her team share her trauma in one way or another and are channeling it into helping other people and raising awareness about the missing persons issue as a result.

The other cast members of the show include but are not limited to Aziara Carter (young Gabi), Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed, Arien Escarpeta as Zeke Wallace, Karan Oberoi as Dahn Rana, Brett Dalton as Detective Mark Trent, Bill Kelly as Tony Mallory, and Sterling Jones as Patrick.

Found is all set to premiere on Tuesday, October 3, on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock. Check out the official first-look video below.