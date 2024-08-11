The Big Picture Found depicts an intriguing dynamic between kidnapper and victim, showcasing a gripping cat-and-mouse game.

The series highlights the relationship between Gabi and Sir, exploring the power dynamics and psychological manipulation between them.

The show's talented cast elevates the procedural format, bringing authenticity and depth to their characters' complex dynamics.

When Silence of the Lambs hit movie screens in 1991, it became an instant classic. It won Academy Awards in all major categories (including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay), and it cemented the long-lasting careers of Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster. The film is still consistently listed as one of the most influential films ever made and has inserted some truly memorable quotes into our lexicon ("I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti.") But besides the impressive filmmaking, the movie has stood the test of time because of the central relationship between Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Hopkins) and Clarice Starling (Foster).

The bond between the two is one of the best representations of a cat-and-mouse game between a terrifying man and his prey. They get to know each other in an intimate way, deepening the psychological link that exists between the villain and the protagonist. It is a dangerous game that has to be played with caution (even when it feels thrilling to both parties). Silence of the Lambs finally has a successor that also depicts this type of relationship. NBC's procedural drama Found has now provided some competition with the film for a wildly interesting relationship between a criminal and his victim. The series, which will premiere its second season on October 3, is a suspenseful thrill ride that showcases fascinating characters. Although it would be difficult to fully compete with the masterpiece that is Silence of the Lambs, Found is a great way to fill the void left behind by Hannibal and Clarice.

Found (2023) Each year, over 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S., but not all cases receive the proper attention. Gabi Mosely and her crisis management team make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. Release Date October 3, 2023 Creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll Cast Shanola Hampton , Mark-Paul Gosselaar Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Network NBC Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Expand

'Found' Offers an Intriguing Dynamic Between Perpetrator and Victim

The series focuses on Gabi Mosely (Shanola Hampton), a woman who is committed to helping find missing people. She is fierce in her dedication to tracking down these individuals, and along with her team, she spends each episode looking for a new person who has been reported missing. As a Black woman, she is even more drawn to cases of people of color or Indigenous people, since these are the individuals that are most often overlooked by the police. Gabi's mission is a noble one, but she's also hiding a pretty big secret. When she was a teenager, she was kidnapped and held captive by a man she calls Sir (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). This helps explain why Gabi is so driven to find people who need her help the most. But the biggest twist is that the seemingly well-adjusted and successful Gabi is currently holding Sir prisoner in her basement. The victim has now become the captor!

The most interesting part of Found is the relationship that now exists between Gabi and Sir. Throughout the season, more is revealed about their past together, but through flashbacks (played impeccably by a younger actor named Azaria Carter), it's clear that Gabi existed as Sir's hostage for a long time, and that it was a frightening and isolating experience. Gabi seemingly holds all the power now; after all, Sir is now chained to the floor of her basement. But just like Silence of the Lambs, Sir is capable of manipulating Gabi time and again. In every conversation, he pushes her buttons, and makes her feel like that scared teenager all over again. He knows exactly how to get what he wants, and obviously, there is something very twisted in the way that Gabi is also benefiting from having Sir there. Although she would never admit it to herself, there's a very dark reason why she has kept him imprisoned versus turning him in to the police for the crimes he committed when she was younger. Between seeing how this strange relationship plays out and each intriguing case-of-the-week, Found is becoming known for keeping audiences guessing about what will happen next.

The Entire Cast of 'Found' Elevates the Procedural Format

The cat-and-mouse game between Gabi and Sir would be far less captivating without actors who could pull off these roles. Hampton and Gosselaar are the perfect foils for each other; they seem to balance each other out in a way that almost makes them seem like partners (instead of each other's tormentors). Gabi and Sir are now equally guilty of the same crime of holding someone against their will, and each one is doing their best to keep the upper hand. Hampton exhibits strength, while also nailing the fact that Gabi is pretty close to unraveling most of the time. And Gosselaar (who has come quite a long way from Zack Morris in Saved by the Bell) exudes charisma but still displays enough creepiness to make him a villain. Their intimate bond is a warped one, but it's also inherently riveting.

But it's not just the leads of Found that make it rise above other traditional procedurals. The supporting cast is filled with talented actors who bring their characters to life in an authentic way. Gabrielle Walsh plays Lacey Quinn, who is like a little sister to Gabi. Viewers quickly learn that she was actually kidnapped by Sir as well when she was a child, so she and Gabi share a special connection since they spent time in captivity together. She's now working alongside Gabi to help locate missing people. But the real stand-out of the cast is Kelli Williams as Margaret Reed. Margaret's young son disappeared years ago, but she is still determined to find him and returns to the place he went missing every single night. Williams portrays her with a heartbreaking vulnerability. As a member of Gabi's team, she's trying to find missing individuals to help rectify her own immense sense of loss. Gabi's entire team is filled with people who are struggling with mental health issues, but who are still dedicated to bringing home the lost.

The themes featured in the series are pretty heavy (topics include things like missing children, domestic abuse, and trafficking), but they are handled with sensitivity and thoughtfulness. Each episode provides a case that Gabi and her team are working to solve, which brings a freshness to the plot. However, the underlying story of the tension-filled relationship between Gabi and Sir is what really makes this series worth highlighting. The audience is constantly asking themselves: will Gabi be able to keep the secret of Sir's whereabouts? Or will the fact that she's committed this crime now be her undoing? Season 1 ends with a pretty major twist, but there's plenty of time to binge-watch all the episodes before Season 2 arrives.

