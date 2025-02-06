Season 3 of the hit Apple TV+ sci-fi show Foundation is slated for release later this year, and if you haven't seen the first two extraordinary seasons, now would be the perfect time. Showrunners David S. Goyer and Robyn Asimov have adapted the revolutionary work of Isaac Asimov's series of novels, and the results have been some of the best hard sci-fi of the 21st century. Apple TV+ has established itself as the new home for brilliant science fiction with recent entries like Severance, Silo, Constellation, and For All Mankind over the last half-decade. Foundation may be the cornerstone of the genre monopoly that the streamer has put a concerted effort into establishing. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes talents like Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Laura Birn, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and Terrence Mann, the material jumps off the screen as a group of rebels rises to challenge the iron-fisted Galactic Empire led by a ruthless genetically cloned trio of rulers that are the same man at various stages of his life (Brothers Day, Dawn, and Dusk). If you are a fan of extensive world-building, expertly produced futuristic sets with original people and customs, grand costuming, and cerebral, highbrow storylines with great pacing, this is the show for you.
