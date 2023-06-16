There's a lot to wrap your head around when you dig into the $45 million budgeted Apple TV+ show Foundation in preparation for a second season in July. The ambitious science fiction epic is based on the 1951 book of the same name by legendary author and pioneer of the genre Isaac Asimov and gets into some heady ideology over the course of its 10-episode first season. At its core, Foundation is a story about faith versus science. Yes, the same age-old question that has been twisting humankind into knots since its inception is very much at the center of Asimov's story.

The Apple TV+ series stars Jared Harris as the brilliant mathematician and professor of psychohistory Dr. Hari Seldon. The character hails from Trantor, the hub of a galaxy ruled with an iron fist by an Empire that has been maintaining its power through the genetic cloning of the same Emperor, Cleon, for thousands of years. In Foundation, Asimov presents three clones of the same human at different stages of their lifespan and refers to them as "Dawn," "Day," and "Dusk." Of the three, Brother Day is in the prime of his adult strength and power and is deftly played by Lee Pace, whose austere sensibility combined with a detached and cruel agency exudes a commanding presence as he vies to keep the many worlds of the Empire under his thumb.

RELATED: The 'Foundation' Faces a Greater Crisis Than Ever in Season 2 Trailer

A Young Girl May Hold the Key in 'Foundation'

Image via AppleTV

In the opening scenes of the first episode, we are introduced to a young girl named Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), who is being transported from her home world of Synnax to the capital city of Trantor because she has won a contest and is now going to study alongside the enigmatic Dr. Hari Seldon. Gaal's savant-like mathematical abilities are greatly admired by Seldon, who wishes to pass along mathematical evidence to her that proves that the Empire is in the inevitable process of a collapse that will return mankind to the dark ages for thousands of years. Gaal also understands the complex theories of psychohistory, which is the study of large populations combined with statistical evidence and certainties that can be proven through math.

Meanwhile, Seldon is a messianic figure who claims only to be a man of science, rather than a prophet, but his Nostradamus-like prediction of death and destruction has shaken the Cleonic Dynasty to its core. Gaal holds the key to a radical proposition that Seldon will put forward in order to shorten the time after the fall of the Empire by providing a foundation from which man can stand in order to rebuild a society and maintain a human way of life.

The Empire Sends the Foundation to the Outer Reaches of the Galaxy in Season 1

Image via AppleTV

After appearing before Brother Dawn, Brother Day, and Brother Dusk at a trial, it is decided that Seldon and his followers will be allowed to endeavor to provide a so-called "foundation" — not because they believe that Seldon's prophecies are correct, but because killing him would only appear to hasten the fall of the Empire and make a martyr out of someone they consider nothing more than a heretic. Gaal, Seldon, and the rest of his disciples are sent as far away from the capital as possible to a dead planet called Terminus, located in the outer reaches of the galaxy. It is a cold and inhospitable home and the group realizes that they have essentially been exiled as a nuisance while Emperor Day attempts to regain his tight control over the Empire. Hari and Gaal begin the long and arduous process of preserving mankind by sowing the very basic seeds of a new society that will be the first of its kind, following what Seldon believes is the unavoidable end of the Empire and galactic order as it currently exists.

Starting a society from scratch is an enormous undertaking that only presents more questions the further along you get. The things we take for granted must be reverse-engineered back to their essence and delivered in a way that will be easily comprehended by those that will follow. Councils must meet and agree on things ranging from basic agriculture to keeping a standardized time, and the pioneers on Terminus have to account for thousands of possible iterations and various machinations that they won't have any control over.

Making things even more difficult are the barbaric warring tribes from the other worlds neighboring Terminus. The Anacreons and Tespins are a particularly thorny problem for the expelled rebel Foundation members, and they will prove to be the most difficult external element that could completely derail the sensitive project that is in its infancy and still has so much to learn and adapt to. The leader of the Anacreon faction, Grand Huntress Phara Keaen (Kubbra Sait), is a most formidable adversary, and she is just one of several groups that will seek to capitalize on the crumbling authority of the Empire and Brother Day. As questions start to swirl questioning the legitimacy of the cloned Cleonic Dynasty and its Imperial rule, the void will be consumed by powers both seen and unseen.

Season 2 of 'Foundation' May Offer New Threats

Image via Apple TV+

We don't want to include spoilers here, but with a show as intricate and sweeping as Foundation, you're definitely going to need to watch the entirety of Season 1 to comprehend and fully appreciate the storylines and character arcs that will unfold — and it is a pleasure to sit through the season, as it is well-acted and a worthy adaptation of the master of sci-fi, Isaac Asimov. The panoramic views of starscapes and the ornate capital city of Trantor provide a wonderful backdrop for an expansive and elegant world-building effort.

Beyond that, there is a host of compelling and very different characters that we left off with at the end of last season — especially that of Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), Gaal's daughter and a fierce leader of the next generation of Foundation colonists who must wage war with the new enemies. They're also struggling to understand the mysterious "vault," a monolithic structure believed to be left behind by an alien race that hovers just a few feet off the ground but emits a power that renders anything that approaches it unconscious. A handful of new characters will also be joining the cast for Season 2, which will also bring with it a brand-new war for the Foundation members to deal with.

Season 2 of Foundation will drop on Apple TV+ on July 23 and consist of 10 episodes.