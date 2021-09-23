After many years of people talking about bringing acclaimed author Isaac Asimov’s hugely influential series of novels, Foundation, to the screen, the day has finally arrived and it’s tomorrow on AppleTV+. Considered by many to be one of the greatest science fiction works of all time, Foundation is an extremely ambitious series that takes place across many planets and time periods.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Asimov’s book series takes place at a time when humans are scattered on planets all over the universe, living under the rule of the Galactic Empire. When a psycho-historian who has the power to see the future foretells that the empire will collapse very soon, he sets out to ensure that the knowledge of mankind isn’t wiped out.

The cast for Foundation includes Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Alfred Enoch as Raych Seldon; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. David S. Goyer is the showrunner and executive producer of the series and it’s produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Shortly after watching the first eight episodes, I spoke with Jared Harris about the fantastic series. He talked about what drew him to the project, how this is a big budget, high concept show, how the superpower on the series is math, the unique way they built the inside of the spaceships so the actors could see what was outside, how Foundation includes time jumps, multiple planets, and no exposition dumps, and more. In addition, he broke down how he prepares for filming an emotional scene and dispels an online rumor about his Morbius character.

RELATED: New 'Foundation’ Trailer Presents Massive Sci-Fi Series About Forecasting the Future

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Jared Harris

What was it about this project that got him excited and was he nervous to sign on to something that could last for many years?

Once he signed on did he read all the books?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Foundation?

How this is a big budget, high concept series.

The unique way they built the inside of the spaceships so you could see what was outside.

How the superpower on the series is math.

How the series includes time jumps, multiple planets, and no exposition dumps.

How does he prepare for doing a challenging scene?

What can he tease about Morbius.

Here’s the Foundation official synopsis:

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

