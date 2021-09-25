He also talks about what it’s like playing many versions of the same character and why he rewatched ‘Halt and Catch Fire’ when it was on Netflix.

After many years of people talking about bringing acclaimed author Isaac Asimov’s hugely influential series of novels, Foundation, to the screen, the day has finally arrived as the series is now streaming on AppleTV+. Considered by many to be one of the greatest science fiction works of all time, Foundation is an extremely ambitious series that takes place across many planets and time periods.

For those unfamiliar with the source material, Asimov’s book series takes place at a time when humans are scattered on planets all over the universe, living under the rule of the Galactic Empire. When a psycho-historian who has the power to see the future foretells that the empire will collapse very soon, he sets out to ensure that the knowledge of mankind isn’t wiped out.

The cast for Foundation includes Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick; Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; Alfred Enoch as Raych Seldon; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. David S. Goyer is the showrunner and executive producer of the series and it’s produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Robyn Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers.

Shortly after watching the first eight episodes, I spoke with Lee Pace about the fantastic series. He talked about what drew him to the project, what it’s like playing the emperor of the galaxy, why he is a fan of speculative fiction, how this is a big budget, high concept show, the way Foundation is an investigation on what it means to be human, and more. In addition, he broke down how he prepares for filming a really emotional or dramatic scene and why he rewatched Halt and Catch Fire again when it was streaming on Netflix.

Watch what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Lee Pace

Did more people want to talk to him about Halt and Catch Fire when it was on Netflix?

How he watched it again when it was on Netflix.

How Foundation looks epic.

Was he nervous to sign on to something that could last eight years?

Why he is a fan of speculative fiction and talking about what is happening on Earth abstractly.

On getting to play the emperor of the galaxy.

What interested him in playing the character.

How the series isn’t dumbing itself down and it’s an investigation on what it means to be human.

How does he get ready to film a really emotional or dramatic scene?

How the series added more diversity and women to the story.

Here’s the Foundation official synopsis:

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever.

