Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 Episode 2 of Foundation.

Throughout the first season and several episodes into Season 2 of Foundation on Apple TV+, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) has been in possession of a small golden device. It looks like a multisided die from Dungeons and Dragons, but in actuality, it is called the "prime radiant". And what it is can be tricky to get a handle on. But it certainly seems to be at the center of what she, Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) are doing in the early episodes of the current season. So what exactly is the prime radiant, and how does it factor into the show's past, present, and future?

When Are We Introduced to the Prime Radiant?

Image via Apple TV+

The prime radiant appears for the first time in Season 1, Episode 1 when Hari informs a young Gaal, who has just arrived at the capital of Trantor from her home planet of Synnax, that they are going to be arrested the next day because of Hari's prognostications about the fall of the Empire. He points to the prime radiant that is sitting on the desk between them. An image comes from the prime radiant and Gaal realizes that she was brought to Trantor because she is the only one who can disprove Hari's mathematically-deduced calculations regarding the destruction of the Empire. It is at this point, that we begin to realize that the prime radiant will be integral throughout the show.

What is The Prime Radiant?

Image via Apple TV+

The Prime Radiant is a storage device that is used to keep all research and studies of Hari Seldon in the area of psychohistory over the years and how it relates to the impending doom of the Galactic Empire. It was created by Hari and his life partner Yanna using the works of the ancient mathematician Kalle. Within it are Seldon and Yanna's theories on how Kalle thought about space folding and creating a four-dimensional object from a three-dimensional one. Within it are the many theories and deductions of the mathematician and scientist that will be needed to guide Gaal and Salvor through the predictions that Hari has made. It also includes his research into how to alter and possibly change the course of humanity's future by creating an alternate pattern to that which Hari has foreseen bringing about the end times. There are very specific ways to activate the Prime Radiant that involve a series of hand movements that only a few (including, of course, Hari and Gaal) know how to implement.

How Does Salvor Hardin Use the Prime Radiant?

Image via Apple TV+

After Hari's physical body is killed on Terminus toward the end of Season 1, Salvor Hardin's mother (the mother who carried Gaal's embryo to term and gave birth to her) Mari Hardin takes the Prime Radiant from Hari's chambers. Later in the first season, Salvor uses it to open the mysterious vault that has been on Terminus since before the foundation colonists arrived. From it, emerges a holographic consciousness of Dr. Hari Seldon who delivers an update on why the foundation was created and that a second foundation needs to be formed to wage war with the Empire in order to prevent the downfall of the galaxy. It is the second time that we see just how important the prime radiant is and how the data within it will be the primer for the colonists moving forward.

The Importance of the Prime Radiant So Far in Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

Episode 2 of the second season dedicates a lot of time to digging into how and why the prime radiant was created, and the answers it has to so many questions about the universe as it currently exists. We see Hari's consciousness is being driven mad as he is trapped within the prime radiant awaiting his release by Gaal, who has taken control of the device. But in order to make sense of the information within it, she needs Hari to explain the intricate nature of Seldon's research.

After his consciousness finally materializes into holographic form once again, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor begin the process of deciphering the data within the prime radiant as it is ever-evolving and changing as events on the timeline take place. It is clear that whatever information is within the Prime Radiant will be key to determining the correct way to navigate the very difficult path ahead of them as we move on through Season 2.