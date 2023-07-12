Sometimes, good science fiction like Apple TV+'s Foundation leaves you so overwhelmed with the sheer scope and visual splendor that you quite literally don't know where to begin a summary. But with Season 2 of the mind-bending show based on the work of the legendary science fiction author, Issac Asimov, set to premiere on July 14, we're going to give it a shot. First, we'll start by identifying the main players that you should know that will be returning for an encore, and then we'll move on to what those characters' individual story arcs were in the first season and what they will likely look like as the next batch of 10 episodes drops. Remember these four names in particular as they had pivotal roles in the first installment and will be featured prominently again: Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), Brother Day (Lee Pace), and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey). Now, let's dig into where each of them stands heading into the new season.

Why Did Hari Seldon Want to Establish the Foundation?

Image via Apple TV+

The Foundation was intended to be a colony designed to restart civilization after what Dr. Hari Seldon prophesied would be a doomsday event for all humankind. His intention was to take a small group of followers to a remote planet on the outer reaches of the galaxy called Terminus where it would be spared this apocalyptic event and create the initial stepping stones of civilization so that man would not go extinct.

After being exiled by the cruel dictatorship of the Cleonic Dynasty for his blasphemous prognostications, Seldon and his brilliant mathematical apprentice, Gaal Dornick, who he has recruited from a small water planet, are forced into exile on Terminus where the Empirical tyrants figured they would waste away and that their plans for saving humanity would die along with them on the barren and barely hospitable planet. Seldon and Gaal take a few hundred followers and begin putting together a massive time capsule that is to be opened after the "dark period" and shorten the time that man will need to reestablish itself after this proposed doomsday event.

What Is the Cleonic Genetic Dynasty?

Image via Apple TV+

The Cleonic Genetic Dynasty is made up of a line of genetic clones of a single Emperor named Cleon. It has ruled the Empire with an iron fist for thousands of years. It is essentially the same person cloned over and over throughout time. It presents itself in three forms: Brother Dawn, who is a young boy, Brother Day, who is the strongest and the face of the Empire, and Brother Dusk, who is Cleon as an older man.

Of the three, Brother Day has the most power and exerts his cruelty with an eerie detachment of emotion that almost makes him feel inhuman — and ostensibly, he isn't human. He is just the latest in a long line of clones that now preside over the millions of people that populate the galaxy. Lee Pace is phenomenal as an austere, commanding, and almost sociopathic leader who will stop at nothing to ensure the rule of the genetic dynasty. He routinely kills masses of people he suspects of trying to even challenge Cleonic rule with the mere swivel of his finger. It's a brilliant part for Pace who really delivers the goods in Season 1, and looks to double down with the new season.

What Is the Vault on Terminus?

Image via Apple TV+

The vault is a mysterious monolith that has existed on Terminus since before the colonist of the Foundation arrived. It hovers atop a small hill looking imposing and uses a force field as protection. No one knows what the vault is or why it's there until the end of Season 1 when Dr. Hari Seldon reappears (he is killed midway through the season, but through the beauty of Asimov's imagination, returns as a sentient hologram). Though he is not flesh and blood, he is otherwise the same Hari Seldon who emerges from the vault, and he changes the entire course of the show when he describes the true nature of what the Foundation is and was always intended to be. Throughout the first nine episodes, we were led to believe that the colonists were the keystone for future humanity and saving it from extinction. They have also been at war with two races of people from neighboring planets in the outer region called the Anachreons and the Thespins. These two races have been at war for generations, and now they have brought their war to Terminus and the Foundation members.

Hari Seldon tells the Foundation's leader, Salvor Hardin, along with the two warring tribes, that their true purpose was never to rebuild civilization from scratch, but instead to join forces in an alliance and wage war on the Cleonic Dynasty and Brother Day. He explains that only together can they fight what will be an inevitable war with the Empire, and that this is actually the reason he relocated the Foundation to the outer reaches of the galaxy: To build an army to battle Brother Day and become an uprising that will end the rule of the Cleonic Dynasty. Seldon also tells them that there is a way that they can buy themselves some time and hide from the Empire by making it believe that they have been engulfed in a solar flare and have perished. We told you this was some mind-bending stuff, but there are still a couple more things to get to before you gear up for Season 2 of Foundation.

Who Is Salvor Hardin's Mother?

Image via Apple TV+

This is a bit of a trick question, as she has two mothers — the woman who produced the harvested egg and the woman who carried her to term and delivered her. But in another twist, Salvor Hardin finds out that her biological and genetic mother is actually Gaal Dornick, who has been floating in stasis in a cryo pod for nearly 30 years, which also included a time jump to allow Salvor to grow up into the badass warrior that she has become.

Upon learning this in the finale, Salvor leaves Terminus in search of Gaal to try and piece together why she has been having strange premonitions and visions her entire life. In the final sequence of Season 1, Gaal awakens from cryo-sleep and returns to her home planet to find that it has been completely washed away by surging water levels. She also finds someone else asleep in another cryo pod in the water below her canoe: It's Salvor, and she tells Gaal that she is her daughter. The two are roughly the same age, and they look at each other, minds completely blown. Together, they will play a huge part along with Hari Seldon in taking on Brother Day and the tyrannical Empire in Season 2.

Brother Day Is Losing His Grip on Power by the Season 1 Finale

Image via Apple TV+

After discovering that the genetic makeup of the Cleonic Dynasty has been altered, it shakes Brother Day to his core. The power of the dynasty resides within the stability and rigidity of an iron-clad lineage of one individual man. Hearing that he, along with several generations before him, are not identical genetic copies of Cleon has rendered him more vulnerable than ever. The time is right for the kind of uprising that will seek to displace the cruel dictatorship and make the galaxy a place where the voices of many different worlds and people are heard equally. We're going to enjoy finding out if they succeed starting on July 14, when Foundation Season 2 premieres on Apple TV+.