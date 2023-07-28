The Big Picture Foundation brings Isaac Asimov's work to a modern audience by adapting a 1950s science fiction story for the 21st century, and Season 1 has set the stage for an exciting Season 2.

Showrunner David S. Goyer emphasizes the importance of creating a global audience and representation in Foundation, telling stories not traditionally seen on screen and highlighting the powerful female characters integral to the saga.

Lou Llobell, who plays Gaal Dornick, discusses her character's growth from a young and learning individual in Season 1 to a more confident and in-control person in Season 2, demonstrating the personal development of the women in the series.

Apple TV+'s Foundation brings to life the work of Isaac Asimov for a modern audience. With that, though, comes adapting a work of science fiction published in the '50s and making it work for a 21st-century world. It isn't easy, and getting to see how the show worked in Season 1 and where we are heading for Season 2 has been part of the joy of it. Now, fans of the series can get a closer look at the women of Foundation with a brand-new featurette, exclusive to us here at Collider!

"It was important to me that Foundation be a show for a global audience," David S. Goyer, showrunner for the series, said at the start of the clip. "And that the entirety of that global audience see themselves reflected. It allows us to tell some stories that are not traditionally told on the screen and these powerful characters are integral to the Foundation saga." It is completely the truth. While many may have tuned in to see what Lee Pace brought to the role of Day, it is the women of the series who really put the weight of the show on their shoulders. It's why the performances of actors like Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick really sticks out.

Llobell was also part of the featurette, talking about Gaal's journey in Season 1 and how that led into her adventures in Season 2 alongside the audience discovering that Leah Harvey's Salvor Hardin, is Gaal's daughter. "Season 1 Gaal was very young and learning. Season 2, she's a lot more in control," Llobell said in the featurette. "I've found a lot more confidence this season. I look at myself in those first episodes of Season 1, and I look at some of the stuff I'm doing now, and I can't quite believe it's the same person."

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: 'Foundation' Season 2 Review: Apple TV+'s Epic Series Remains a Science Fiction Gem

Foundation's Power Is in Its Female Characters

Often in sci-fi, we get too caught up in whether or not someone understands the genre. It is why many fans (particularly marginalized fans) try to avoid talking about their love for it. Things like Foundation help to normalize that women love these stories too, and seeing Goyer talk about how he wanted this series to represent all those watching it just shows how vast these worlds we build with science fiction are. Seeing characters like Salvor and Gaal fighting or seeing the evil ways of Laura Birn's Demerzel in the series, it is clear that the power of the show lies with its female characters and that's beautiful to see.

Foundation Season 2 is streaming now with new episodes every Friday. Check out the featurette below: