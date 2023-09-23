The Big Picture Robyn Asimov, the daughter of Isaac Asimov, is an executive producer for Foundation and brings first-hand knowledge of her father's vision to the series.

Isaac Asimov prioritized storytelling over character development in his writing, but Robyn appreciates how the show has given life to the characters and elevated the story.

Having Robyn Asimov on the production team allows the series to deviate from the original trilogy and incorporate elements from all seven novels.

One of the best behind-the-scenes elements of Foundation is that the sci-fi series is in the best hands possible: Robyn Asimov, the daughter of the author who brought Foundation to life, acts as an executive producer for the series – which means that she has first-hand knowledge of the elements that her father would like to see on the screen. In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, Asimov revealed what she likes best about the Apple TV+ series.

During the interview, Asimov addressed one frequent criticism that readers used to make about her father’s body of work. A prolific writer, Isaac Asimov penned over 500 stories in his lifetime – sometimes alone, sometimes along with other writers. That means the acclaimed writer was more interested in getting his ideas on paper than to work on the characters he created to tell those stories. Robyn Asimov is fully aware of that:

“I love the character development. That was not my father’s strong suit, and not necessarily his interest per se. It was all about the storytelling, and he did that so well that it was okay that the characters were a bit flat. What David [S. Goyer] did was especially... I love the Cleon story. He gave life to these characters, and it brought the story to another level. The story was great anyway, but I think if, if my father had lived to see this, I think he would have been very, very impressed. My father would have loved to have seen the characters come to life. That’s something that was not in his wheelhouse per se. And I think this would have excited him.”

Asimov Is Overseeing All Decisions Made in 'Foundation'

Having Asimov’s daughter on the production team was certainly one factor that allowed series creator David S. Goyer and his writing team to play around with the Foundation novel series and not stick strictly to the original trilogy. That’s why we’ve seen elements from all seven novels across the series, including the presence of android Demerzel (Laura Birn), who doesn’t exist in the original trilogy from the 1950s but was created by Asimov for the prequel novels in the 80s.

Foundation features Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Brother Day, Leah Harvey (Les Misérables) as Salvor Hardin, Cassian Bilton (Shoal) as Brother Dawn, Ben Daniels (The Crown) as Bel Riose, Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera) as Hober Mallow and Nimrat Kaur (Homeland) as Yanna Seldon. Even though Apple TV+ is yet to announce the Season 3 renewal, Goyer has told Collider that all episodes have already been written.

