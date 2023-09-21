The Big Picture Lee Pace, who plays Brother Day in Foundation, was impressed with the writing for the second season and found the scripts to be immersive and fitting for the show's world.

Pace's character's sexual relationship with Demerzel is revealed to be a part of his ego and trust in her manipulation, which he no longer wants to do.

The overall premise of Foundation revolves around the collapse of civilization and the efforts to prevent a new Dark Age by building a massive archive of valuable information.

The second season of Foundation has taken the characters of the mysterious Apple TV+ drama through new territory, as they attempt to do whatever they can before their civilization collapses, sending humanity to a new Dark Age meant to last for centuries. One of the main cast members of the series, Lee Pace, was fairly impressed with the writing for the second installment of the series, with every episode from it now available to stream on the platform. During an interview with Collider's Chase Hutchinson, Pace spoke about his first impressions regarding the screenplays for the second season of Foundation:

The scripts came, I read the first scene, and I was like, “Oh, that's hot,” like, “Absolutely. Why not?” [Laughs] “That seems like it's in this world.” But as I got to Episode 5 and I saw that there's that scene with Sareth [Ella-Rae Smith], where he's in bed with another woman and he can't get an erection, and he's, I think, questioning, like, “What happened? How did that happen?” But I do get the erection with Demerzel. I think you see how deep the conditioning is with her.

Pace continued to talk about the nuances found in the development of his character:

"It becomes apparent in those next episodes that this sexual relationship that he believes in, that he allows himself to be intimate with her, to trust her and no one else, that's a part of what helps inflate his ego, is this trust he has in her support, that it's a bit of manipulation and that it's something that he doesn't want to do anymore. It's the first time I kind of felt a little bit of sympathy for Cleon because before, in Season 1, I was like, “Oh, we're gonna watch these guys suffer.”"

In Foundation, Lee portrays Brother Day. The entire civilization that has grown over the course of history is ruled by three clones of its first Emperor, Cleon I. Every clone is meant to represent a different stage of the ruler's life, with Lee's character being the one in the middle. An older version of the character, played by Terrence Mann, also sits at one of the thrones, alongside the younger clone portrayed by Cassian Bilton. The purpose of this organization is allowing the wisdom of the original Emperor to be passed on time and time again as history progresses.

The Dark Age Approaches

Image via Apple TV+

Problems for the established government in the world of Foundation began when Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), a mathematician with the ability of predicting the future using psychohistory, determined that civilization would collapse in the matter of a few years, and that humanity wouldn't be able to get back on track for at least thirty thousand years. However, it was determined that the period could be reduced to a thousand years if a gigantic archive was built, containing valuable information that could guide future generations.

Foundation Season 2 is streaming on Apple TV+ now.