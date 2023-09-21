The Big Picture The character Cleon in Foundation is rejecting his predetermined role and wants to write his own destiny, asserting his individuality.

Cleon's mindset is changing as he starts to think for himself and acts in a primitive and violent way, which surprisingly works for him.

Foundation explores a future society where three clones of the Emperor are kept in power, but when an apocalyptic event is predicted, characters strive to preserve knowledge before the world faces destruction.

Apple TV+ has already released the second season of Foundation, continuing the story of a society that is doomed to enter a new Dark Age due to unforeseen events. One of the main characters in the series, Cleon, is played by Lee Pace, and the actor was very excited about exploring the next step for one of the clones of the Emperor. During a recent interview with Collider's Chase Hutchinson, the actor spoke about the mindset the character had when stepping into the second installment of the show, as time is beginning to run out for the humanity of the future:

This is a very particular emperor. His conditions are very particular. He is raised by an artificial intelligence who has groomed him for this position and needs him to function in a very specific way, and the Cleon that I play in this season is rejecting that. The Cleon in this season is saying, “No, actually, I'm going to write my own destiny. I am an individual. I am not someone's clone. I'm going to do it the way I want to do it.”

Pace continued to explain how Cleon had changed: "He's got an ego, like, “I've got it. Don't you worry about me. If anyone can do it, it's me.” But I think it's an emotional experience, and I think it leaves him a little bit in the wilderness because he doesn't have, always, the support of this relationship that thinks for him. He's the emperor of the galaxy, but he's not really permitted or expected to think, and he's starting to. And I think the way he thinks is in a very primitive way, which is, “I want, I'm gonna go get, and if anyone stands in my way, I'm gonna kill.” It's a primitive way of thinking, it is. He's angry and violent, but it works for him. [Laughs]"

The fact the Pace mentioned his character isn't allowed to think is directly related to how society works within the world of Foundation. The story is set in the very distant future, with humanity having conquered most of the known universe. To keep a consistent government ruling everything across planets, three clones of the first Emperor the civilization ever had are kept in place at any given moment. Lee Pace portrays the middle version of that group, with Cassian Bilton portraying the younger version, while Terrence Mann was cast as the oldest version available of the character.

Preserving Knowledge is the Priority

Regardless of if things were easy to deal with for the three clones or not, everything changed when Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) was able to predict that humanity was running out of time, and that an apocalyptic event would send everyone back to the Stone Age shortly after his prediction was made. Some of the characters of Foundation will take it upon themselves to create an extensive archive of culture and knowledge to preserve whatever they can before the destruction begins. Love, betrayal and androids are present in the constantly changing world of Foundation.

You can check out the official trailer for the second season of Foundation below. The entire first and second installments are now available for streaming on Apple TV+: