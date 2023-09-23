The Big Picture The deaths of three beloved characters in Season 2 of Foundation serve a purpose in the story and elevate the stakes, keeping audiences invested.

The decision to kill off characters highlights the show's theme of predicting the future of society, rather than individuals, and makes the story more unpredictable.

The deaths emphasize that no character is safe, especially in a series with a timeline stretching over 1,000 years, creating a sense of investment and uncertainty for viewers.

If there’s one thing that can instantly elevate the stakes of a story is the death of a character. If there’s no coming back from it, audiences can certainly feel the weight and danger of the world that’s being constructed. In Season 2, Foundation caught viewers off guard by taking out not one but three characters that audiences were invested in – and while this is heartbreaking, we can’t deny it serves a purpose on the story, as series creator David S. Goyer told Collider's Therese Lacson.

In an interview, Goyer explained that killing Bel (Ben Daniels) and Hober (Dmitri Leonidas) has always been part of the writing team’s plan, while Salvor Hardin’s (Leah Harvey) fate became apparent to them as they were developing the new season. The writer and producer also stressed that this kind of decision speaks to the nature of the series, which is about predicting the future of society but not individuals:

“I love all three of those characters, and I love all three of those actors. But I feel we’re on to something when we’re in the writers’ room when the plot almost demands that you kill a character you like. Even though I love all of those characters, and I would say Bel is probably my favorite ‘Foundation’ character, and I just adore Ben Daniels, it seemed appropriate. We always planned to kill Bel and Hober, and I like that they meet their fates twinned together, but Salvor was not originally planned that way. But I thought it would be surprising, and I thought her death would be meaningful because one of the themes that we’ve been exploring in the show, it seems like psychohistory predicting a probable future because conditions can change, you know? That the Empire can fall on this date or the Empire can fall on that date. So it’s not a deterministic future, it’s a probable future.”

Deaths Only Make 'Foundation' More Unpredictable — Which Is Great

When death is final, viewers quickly learn that there are costs to decisions that characters make throughout the episodes. And when a lead character like Salvor bites the dust, we get a lot more invested because we get the sensation that no one is safe. This sensation only increases when you tell a story like Foundation, which stretches for over 1,000 years. This incredibly long timeline essentially suggests that every character’s time in the series is limited – except maybe Demerzel's (Laura Birn).

Apple TV+ is yet to announce if Foundation is renewed for Season 3, but Goyer has revealed to Collider that the scripts have already been written, so that’s probably a good sign. Also, the streaming platform has been slowly and quietly becoming the reference when it comes to sci-fi series, so there’s also a chance that the show keeps going in order to become Apple’s ultimate reference of sci-fi adaptation done right.

