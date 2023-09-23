The Big Picture The presence of the character Demerzel in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Foundation surprised fans, as the android did not exist in the original trilogy by Isaac Asimov.

When Foundation fans first pressed play on the Apple TV+ adaptation of the acclaimed Isaac Asimov novels, one element that certainly surprised them was the presence of Demerzel (Laura Birn). Not only because they changed genders for the adaptation, but also because the android is not present in the original trilogy. In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, series creator and producer David S. Goyer talked about the decision to make this shift and why it’s important.

During the interview, Goyer made the point that characters like Demerzel are important to keep storylines tethered, since the series essentially spans over 1,000 years. On top of that, he explained that the very existence of Demerzel speaks to the celebrated author’s relationship with robots:

“[W]hen I read that Demerzel was a robot character, that was part of the ‘Foundation’ story, and part of Asimov’s attempt to reconcile the Robot universe with the ‘Foundation’ universe, I just thought that was a really exciting possibility, not the least of which because she’s this character — he in the books — they are this character that exists for thousands and thousands of years. So if you’re telling a story that’s essentially a 1000-year chess game between the ghost of Hari Seldon [Jared Harris] and the Empire, and you already have a character who’s immortal, that just seemed so exciting. So I thought, let’s take Demerzel from the prequels and inject her into the original trilogy.”

Love, Isaac Asimov + Robots

Goyer goes on to say that one of his favorite aspects of Asimov's robot characters is that they "always seemed almost more human than his human characters, and really soulful." So Demerzel would be the ideal character to tether viewers and also raise the debate of human vs. machine. The series creator and producer caps it off by stating that "Demerzel just felt like one of the perfect point-of-view characters to wrap this millennia-long story around."

Asimov was considered a master of science fiction, and he’s also credited with coming up with the Three Laws of Robotics, which dictate most stories featuring those characters to this day. They were presented in Asimov’s short story I, Robot, which has been adapted to cinema as an action movie starring Will Smith (King Richard).

Foundation was initially composed of three novels released in the 1950s. Asimov would only follow up in the early 80s, during which he published two sequels before looking back and writing the prequel novels. Today, the whole story extends through seven novels, and Demerzel was introduced in Prelude to Foundation, which is chronologically the first installment in the series. So it really is a great idea to bring the character to the series, since it can link the events from all novels.

