Laura Birn's portrayal of Demerzel in the first two seasons of the AppleTV+ sci-fi hit Foundation has been nothing short of chilling. Her loyalty to Empire and Brothers Day (Lee Pace), Dusk (Terrance Mann), Dawn (Cassian Britton), and the Cleonic Genetic Dynasty is unwavering and steadfast. Why? Because she is a robot that is bound by the intelligence that humans have given her based loosely on Isaac Asimov's patented laws which clearly state that robots "May not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm." But in Foundation, this most important principle becomes increasingly murky with each Cleon clone. As each clone becomes less human, so does her interpretation of the laws by which she is programmed and bound. It took until Episode 8 entitled, "The Last Empress" that the show addresses the backstory of the robots and specifically how it pertains to Demerzel.

How Does Demerzel and the Robots' History Come Up in 'Foundation'?

In Episode 8, Dusk confronts Empress Sareth's (Ella-Rae Smith) caretaker and assistant Enjoiner Rue (Sandra Yi Sencindiver) concerning why she was caught in Demerzel's quarters. Rue, who is playing Dusk for the fool that he can sometimes be, appeals to his hardline instincts to preserve Empire. She wants to convince him that Demerzel's loyalty to Day and the dynasty should be viewed as a threat to both Sareth and Empire as their marriage is about to take place. Initially Dusk rebuffs her ploy saying, "No, Demerzel is the closest Empire has to a family. She will always be here and as she always has." Rue convinces him that he is genetically conditioned to respond in such a manner and that he cannot think for himself which eventually leads to a distressed Dusk revealing the long history of the robots. Enjoiner Rue has proven to be the most calculating schemer and manipulator in the Foundation universe so far.

What Is the History of the Robots in 'Foundation'?

As Dusk explains it, in the beginning, the robots and humans lived together in harmony, but over time, the humans began to subjugate the robots. They slowly became relegated to a status and station that was less than their human counterparts. When the human Emperor Benefoss was violently killed by a robot, it launched a war not only between the robots and humans but also between robots against robots. Humans eventually won the war and all the robots except for Demerzel were eradicated. But Dusk has no recollection of the details apart from what the Cleons before him have passed to him along the genetic clone line.

What Is Demerzel's Origin Story in 'Foundation'?

As we find out in the opening scenes of Episode 9 called, "In the Long Ago, but Not Far Away", Demerzel's Foundation origin story can be traced back over 5,000 years when a young version of Cleon wonders into a secret corridor that leads to a small chamber that houses a robot that has Demerzel's face but is lacking a fully human form. She has been stuck in a state of stasis for over 5,000 years in which she has a complete and rational consciousness, but no physical form to break free from her prison hidden deep within the bowels of the Empire. So the young boy king begins to visit her on a daily basis and the two begin a relationship whereby Cleon seeks advice and answers to everything he cannot figure out while also tinkering with her mechanical structure. This is when Demerzel truly becomes the advisor to and protector of the Cleonic Dynasty that we currently see.

Once Cleon discovers this segmented robot in the secret chamber that has been dormant for thousands of years. He slowly approaches her and is surprised when this android form suddenly speaks to him imploring the prince, "Will you set me free?" She lures a frightened Cleon back with the promise of many fanciful stories of the Empire's long history and the Robot Wars. She claims to be over 18,000 years old and relates her long history as Emperor Benefoss's companion and how cruel he was to her. Once she has gained the trust of a lonely and bored prince who is easily manipulated and tractable over many years, Demerzel continues to plot her way out of the chamber. Eventually, Cleon takes pity on her and decides to make her whole, but does not yet free her from the solitude of the secret chamber. It is the older Brother Day (Lee Pace) form of the original Cleon that decides to finally bring her to life, but not until Dusk is brought out of her prison.

Cleon the First Finally Frees Demerzel

It is not until many decades later that Cleon I makes good on his promise to free Demerzel from her chamber, and he is now an old man (Brother Dusk). Dusk claims to have traveled the galaxy in search of the knowledge and wisdom to bring her out from the secret room and by his side. He presents a device from her home planet of Earth as if he is proposing to her. He even goes so far as to say, "If you will have me?" Cleon frees her from her stasis lock, and she approaches him with the choice to either kill him or become his advisor. She chooses to allow Cleon to implant a device within her neck that will alter Asimov's first rule of robots. Now, she is only bound to do Cleon (and by extension, all the clones that will follow) no harm. This new device hardwired her to protect Empire by any means necessary.

It is at this point that Demerzel realizes that she has been duped by Cleon, and she is not happy about it. Her purpose from this point on is to advise and preserve the Cleonic dynasty in perpetuity. Out of spite and fear of being put back into her prison, she reluctantly agrees to Cleon's terms. This is the reason that Demerzel comes across so harshly and coldly. She is, and always will be angry with the Cleons for making her what she is, but at the same time conflicted by what her purpose would be without them. In one of the final scenes of Episode 9, however, Demerzel appears to completely break away from Day and heads to Trantor without him. She has fallen away from her thousands of years of service to the Cleonic Dynasty. Where she goes from here will be pivotal to the fate of both Empire and the Foundation.