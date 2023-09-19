Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Foundation Season 2.

There were a handful of storylines to wrap up as we close out an impressive second season of the hit AppleTV+ science fiction show Foundation. All of our main characters based on the characters created by Isaac Asimov in his series of novels had very satisfying conclusions to this part of their journey as the war between the Foundation and Empire escalated throughout. In Episode 10 entitled, "Creation Myths" Brother Day (Lee Pace) runs into resistance in his desire to squash Terminus and Dr. Hari Seldon's (Jared Harris) group of followers. The faithful robot Demerzel (Laura Birn) has a surprise for Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), Enjoiner Rue (Sandra Yi Sencindiver), and young Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton). Hober (Dimitri Leonidas) and Constant (Isabella Laughland) pull a fast one with the help of the Spacers, and our three main protagonists Hari, Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), and Gaal Dornick (Lou Lllobell) use Tellem's (Rachel House) powers against her on the planet Ignis but one of them doesn't make it out alive. So let's get down to exactly how this wild conclusion to the season played out.

Brother Day's Insatiable Appetite for Power Backfires on Him

We ended the penultimate episode of Foundation with a tight frame on the glowingly gleeful face of Brother Day gazing upon Terminus as it has been destroyed along with what we believed to be all the Foundation members, Anacreons, and Thespins that had formed an alliance to wage war with Empire. But in the finale, his unquenchable bloodlust and desire for all-consuming power cost him dearly. First, he is betrayed by the Spacers, who secretly struck a deal with Hober Mallow. When Day orders the ship's navigator She-Is-Light to allow the entire fleet of Imperial battleships to jump into the orbit surrounding Terminus to completely destroy the planet, she opens the space jump for each of the fleet's ships to arrive at the same place simultaneously causing a chain reaction that destroys all of Day's ships.

Furious, Day orders General Bel Riose (Ben Daniels) to jump what is left of the fleet of ships to the planet Thespis to destroy it as well. Bel Riose refuses, and the two have an extended hand-to-hand, drag-out exchange. After the two men bloody each other for several minutes, it appears as if Day has won and pushed Bel Riose out of the ship's bay door, but it turns out that Riose has used an image-switching device that allows him to appear as Day while Day appears to be him. So when it looks like Day is going to win out, his troops stand down only to find out that it was Riose who got the better of Day pushing him out of the ship to his death. Hober implores Constant to flee the scuttled ship with her via an escape pod, and the two have an emotional farewell before Hober and Bel Riose are killed in the debris blast from Terminus and the chain reaction blast set off by She-Is-Light. We discover that the Foundation members who were thought to be dead were in fact ushered by Hari into the vault to escape the blast. We also learn that Hari had always planned on sacrificing Terminus as a part of establishing a new Foundation.

Demerzel's Planned Coup of the Cleonic Dynasty Almost Worked

Demerzel calls herself, "a puppeteer pulling her own strings" at the beginning of the finale. The ever-faithful and protective robot very nearly pulled off what would have been the most elaborate ruse of a finale that was filled with sleight of hand. In Episode 9 called, "Long Ago, Not Far Away" we learned of Demerzel's tortured history as the slave turned curator and advisor to the Cleonic dynasty. Over the thousands of years that she has been in service of the Cleons, she has continued to develop more human emotions. Most notably, her anger and feelings of rage over the betrayal of her overlords have festered. What we saw from her in the finale was the culmination of thousands of years of a simmering and ever-evolving sense of self and independent agency. When she discovers Dusk and Enjoiner Rue in the same chamber where she was held prisoner for so many years, she describes how the conflict that has been swirling within her programming has led her to make a fateful decision.

She will kill all the Cleon clones and stage a coup d'etat in order to establish a new form of government that will likely involve the return of the robots to the position of supreme leadership. She admits that it was she who hired the assassin in the first episode who nearly killed Day and that she has successfully framed Empress Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) as the one who committed the act of treason. She kills Dusk and Rue, and then looks to kill Dawn and imprison Sareth. But the young couple has escaped on a ship off-world where Sareth informs Dawn that she is pregnant with a natural Cleonic heir to the throne of Empire. Demerzel is crushed, and Laura Birn really nails her final scene as she knows how close she was to returning power to the robots. She also is now in possession of the powerful Prime Radiant, which will help her immeasurably as she plots an inevitable take over.

We Lose One of Our Favorite Characters

Our three main protagonists, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor spent most of the second season on the planet Ignis dealing with a powerful mentalic named Tellem Bond. She has been using her telepathic gifts to both stay in power of her group for hundreds of years and also to send a beacon message to both Gaal and Salvor drawing them to her. When they, along with the fully human form of Hari Seldon reach Ignis, she has been waiting for them - specifically Gaal whom she admires for her intellect and telepathic connection. Tellem's plan is to inhabit the body of Gaal and inherit her intelligence and youth, but she is met with resistance by Gaal's daughter Salvor, and her mentor Hari. She thought she had killed Hari by drowning him, but Hari and Gaal had built a bridge of shared sensation that created an alternate reality. So it wasn't actually Hari who died, but another human form. Gaal had been hiding the real Hari from Tellem by blocking her thoughts of him entirely.

The Final Scenes Explained

After her camp of enslaved refugees claims that they have finally been freed of Tellem's mental hold on them, the three join the children. Believing that Tellem is dead, they let their guard down enjoying themselves with the spirited young children. Unfortunately, Tellem uses her last ounce of telepathic power to inhabit the body of a young boy. He walks over and picks up a weapon and fires a shot in the direction of Gaal. But it is the always brave warden Salvor, who leaps in front of her mother and takes the fatal shot to the stomach. She bleeds out in Gaal's arms and dies as her mother cries over her. A devastated Gaal and Hari are then put back into cryo-sleep in a ritualistic ceremony that deifies them both in the eyes of the mentalics. They will face the future together, as a team. Back on Trantor, Demerzel has decanted all three Cleons (yes, Day and Dusk are back) at once in a show of dominance and new order while telling them that she has obtained the Prime Radiant. The final shot of the show is 152 years into the future and captures a chilling "Mule" alone in a dark room stating his unyielding urge and need to kill Gaal Dornick laying out what will be the main storyline heading into Season 3.