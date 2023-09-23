The Big Picture Gaal Dornick's visions in Foundation Season 2 are revealed to be inaccurate, challenging the notion of a predetermined future and adding an element of surprise for the audience.

The revelation opens up new possibilities for the story and characters, including the potential for the plan to continue despite the appearance of The Mule.

The unpredictability of the show, demonstrated through Gaal's storyline and character deaths, makes Season 3 a highly anticipated and potentially must-watch installment.

One of the events that may have surprised you in Foundation Season 2 was the fact that, all of a sudden, it seemed like Gaal Dornick's (Lou Llobell) visions are not necessarily predictions – even though they had felt pretty solid up until this point. In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, series creator David S. Goyer and Isaac Asimov’s daughter Robyn Asimov (who also executive produces Foundation) explained what’s different about Gaal’s visions, and what it means for the future of the series.

In the interview, Goyer and Asimov talked about the “trick” of setting up viewers’ expectations just to do a one-eighty and make them realize that not everything is an undisputable reality. This is especially important in Foundation’s case, whose story is entirely based on the concept of predicting the future and how that prediction affects humanity. This throws the conversation back into the age-old debate of destiny vs. free will:

“[W]e had introduced this idea that Gaal could see the future and so far, everything that she had seen had come true, and that pointed towards a deterministic future where nothing anyone did mattered. One of the other themes, clearly, that Robyn’s father was dealing with was, is everything preordained? Or does the agency of an individual matter when mapped against the math? And I thought it was this interesting juxtaposition between this probabilistic future that psycho-history was predicting and this seemingly deterministic future that Gaal’s vision was telling her, and if it was telling her that her daughter was going to die 150 years now on a battlefield, I think the audience has all assumed that that that’s written in stone. And then to have that not be written in stone, I think is surprising for the audience and emotional for the audience.”

Gaal's Innacurate Visions Open New Possibilities in 'Foundation'

Image via AppleTV+

Goyer also added that another great aspect of Gaal’s vision being wrong is that it opens up the story for possibility: “There’s a possibility, not just for Gaal, there’s a possibility for the plan even in the wake of The Mule showing up. That there’s possibility.” Another important element to consider is that we need to start looking at Hari Seldon’s (Jared Harris) prediction with at least a bit of skepticism, especially when you factor in the wild card that The Mule is.

In any case, becoming even more unpredictable is only a good thing for Foundation, which has already managed to surprise us not only with Gaal’s storyline, but also with multiple character deaths and the hint that The Mule is on the way to make Season 3 a must-watch for fans. Apple TV+ is yet to officially announce the renewal of the sci-fi series, though, so for now fans have to keep their fingers crossed that it comes sooner rather than later.

You can stream all episodes of Foundation on Apple TV+.