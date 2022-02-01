Apple TV+ has released the first image for Season 2 of Foundation, its epic sci-fi adaptation of Isaac Asimov's stories. While the image doesn’t reveal much about Season 2's plot, the streamer has also announced the new cast members added for the upcoming season. And fortunately, the new cast members were revealed with enough character details to keep fans guessing where creator and showrunner David S. Goyer is taking his wild time-jumping narrative.

The upcoming second season is adding Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, a lovable and endearing claric whose job is to evangelize the Church of the Galactic Spirit across the Outer Reach. Another new religious figure is Kulvinder Ghir’s ‘Poly Verisof, a High Claric of the Church of the Galactic Spirit whose cynicism and drinking problem war with his inherent smarts. Sandra Yi Sencindiver has also joined the cast as Enjoiner Rue, the beautiful, politically adept consigliere to Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, played by Ella-Rae Smith.

Dimitri Leonidas will inhabit the role of Hober Mallow, a master trader with a sarcastic personality and questionable morals. As for Ben Daniels’ Bel Roise, he’ll be the last great general of the Superliminal Fleet and would-be conqueror of the Foundation. Holt McCallany will play Warden Jaegger Fount, the current Warden of Terminus and guardian of its citizens against external threats. Mikael Persbrandt will play the Warlord of Kalgan, a man possessing powerful psychic abilities and fueled by hate in his quest to take over the galaxy. Foundation has also added Rachel House as Tellem Bond, the leader of the Mentallics, and Nimrat Kaur as Yanna Seldon, a mysterious role that comes with no character description.

Foundation follows a group of scientists that calculates the date for the end of civilization and comes into conflict with the Galactic Empire once those in power refuse to pay attention to the threat. While the series story spans hundreds of years, while different groups fight for the future of humanity and the preservation of knowledge, the first season dealt with complex themes through the optics of how the major disputes affect individuals.

Foundation was renewed for Season 2 ahead of the first season’s finale, but should the series keep proving to be a success, Goyer has plans to extend the story through eight seasons. When pitching his series adaptation to Apple TV+, Goyer explained his goals right from the start, which tells us that the streamer is willing to keep funding the series. Talking to Collider, Goyer said that Apple TV+ was open to the enormous scope of the project and that:

“They knew that this was an enormous undertaking and a big proposition and an enormous investment, not just in terms of money, but in terms of time, in terms of all the hundreds and hundreds of people at Apple that are working on this. I think it was important to them. And it was fair that they knew that I wasn't just riffing. That there was some kind of end point we were writing to. So, we spent about two hours and I told them my grand plan in success. If we get there, it doesn't mean we can't shimmy along the way, and we can't make adjustments, but I do have an end point in mind, at least for now, I do know where all the major characters land and what happens at the end of it. Hopefully we'll get there.”

Season 1 of Foundation starred Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton, and Alfred Enoch. The first season of the show is available right now on Apple TV+, with Season 2 yet to reveal an official release date.

