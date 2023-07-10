As Apple TV+'s Foundation prepares for the release of its second season on July 14, a new clip has been released featuring Lee Pace as the clone leader of the Galactic Empire, Cleon a.k.a Brother Day, as he finds himself caught in a fight — naked. Serving as the character's opening scene in the upcoming season, Pace has shared his thoughts on his experience filming the fight, and on how it alludes to his character's arc going forward. The actor is joined by Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, and Leah Harvey, in the show which is based on Isaac Asmiov's Foundation novel series.

The scene finds Pace's Brother Day interrupted in the middle of a steamy encounter with robot aid Eto, played by Laura Birn. On filming the sensitive scene, Pace told Entertainment Weekly "I was pretty naked. You know, I don't mind being [naked]. It's a crowded set of people, so I'm not gonna be obnoxious about it." Eager not to waste any time on set, the actor said "I'm not gonna go through a whole thing of slipping on shorts between every take," adding "I was definitely wearing something, but it's not a big deal. It's just a body. That's my feeling about it." The scene comes from the mind of showrunner David S. Goyer, who called Pace during the production of the show's first season, proposing "a wicked opening scene for your character."

Pace revealed that the fight alludes to what is to come for the character throughout the upcoming season, saying "It's like this little absurd prelude, [a] mini-story that encapsulates what Cleon is about. There's a violence to it, for sure. It also has this heightened aesthetic." Believing it encapsulates much of Cleon's character, Pace said "I think integral to what this Cleon is about is that he's a fighter. He likes to be hit and he likes to hit people," adding that "it was nice to be able to rehearse the moments where he's feeling confident and enjoying the fight so much. Then he gets hurt and he's afraid for his life, but he's still got good fight in him. Then he has this unreasonable moment of, 'You can't touch me. I'm the baddest one.' And in that moment of hubris, the knife cuts his chest. So we tried to form a little mini-narrative inside of it. It was like being in a play. We did that fight front to back many times just so we felt as though we understood it before we filmed it."

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: The Second Crisis Is Coming in New 'Foundation' Season 2 Clip

What Is Foundation About?

Foundation follows its four primary characters, Pace's Cleon, Harris' Harri Seldon, a scientist who predicts the future through assessing probabilities, Llobell's Gaal Dornick, Seldon's protégee, and Harvey's Salvor Hardin, in a future where humanity has scattered across the galaxy. The show's first season premiered on Apple TV+ back in 2021.

Foundation Season 2 hits the streaming service on July 14, with the entire first season available now. Check out the new clip below: