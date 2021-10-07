Apple TV+ has announced that their new sci-fi series Foundation, adapted from the stories of Isaac Asimov, has already been renewed for Season 2. The show first premiered on September 24, with today's second season renewal confirmed ahead of the first season's fourth episode premiering tomorrow on Apple TV+. The remaining six episodes will be released each Friday on the streamer.

The series, which stars Jared Harris as Dr. Hari Seldon and Lee Pace as Brother Day, follows a group of scientists who, after calculating the date for the end of civilization, set out to rebuild and preserve human knowledge.

"We have been so excited to watch global audiences embrace the captivating, suspenseful and breathtaking thrill ride that is Foundation," said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. "We know how long fans of these beloved Asimov stories have waited to see his iconic work brought to life as a visually spectacular event series and now we can’t wait to showcase even more of the richly layered world, compelling storytelling and stunning world-building in season two."

“Since my childhood I’ve dreamed of how Hari Seldon and Eto Demerzel would look and sound — what Terminus and Trantor would feel like,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer. "Now, with season two, our audience will get to visit more of Asimov’s indelible characters and worlds, including Hober Mallow, General Bel Riose, and all the Outer Suns. I'm thrilled that a whole new generation of fans are reading Asimov’s brilliant masterwork. We’re playing the long game with Foundation and I’m grateful to my partners at Apple and Skydance for entrusting me with this epic. Buckle up. We’re about to fold some serious space."

"David Goyer’s Foundation has surpassed all my expectations by bringing my father’s philosophy and ideas to the screen in ways he could never do while staying true to his work,” said Robyn Asimov, daughter of Isaac Asimov and executive producer on the Apple TV+ series. "I know my father would have been proud to see his iconic story come to life through the show's visual beauty and the layered characters, understanding full well his words would need this cinematic translation. My father was deeply indebted to his fans, to their loyalty and always hoped his work would pass through to following generations. The Foundation series is fulfilling his wish (and mine) by introducing his work to a vast array of new readers. Given the cerebral nature of the Foundation books, this series is a tour de force.”

Foundation also stars Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Alfred Enoch as Raych. This week’s new episode, titled "Barbarians at the Gate," will see Salvor facing off with an enemy of the Empire, Brothers Day and Dusk at odds, and Brother Dawn wrestling with his truth.

Foundation is led by Goyer as showrunner and executive producer and produced for Apple by Skydance Television with Asimov, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Bill Bost also serving as executive producers. New episodes of Foundation air Fridays weekly on Apple TV+, although no release date has yet been confirmed for Season 2. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

