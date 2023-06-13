There's just over a month left until David S. Goyer's adaptation of Isaac Asimov's epic Foundation series returns for an even bigger Season 2 and Apple TV+ has released a new trailer foreshadowing the coming darkness. The Second Crisis is here, and the titular rebel group led by Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) faces a vicious conflict with the Galactic Empire. As the Foundation enters its religious phase, the Church of the Galactic Spirit propagates the idea of war with the Empire, and Brother Day (Lee Pace) begins to see them all as a threat.

The new trailer begins with an ominous warning from Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) who claims to have seen dark times ahead for humanity. She reveals a greater crisis than that experienced in Season 1 awaits the Foundation as flashes of beasts, conflict, and otherworldly destruction portend death and despair to come. Within the Galactic Empire, the Cleons are unraveling and Day is growing paranoid about the role of the Foundation. Although he speaks of respect, he seems more inclined toward using fear to keep power and crush the rebels, taking back what he sees as rightfully the Empire's land and resources. The Foundation will have to unite in order to defeat the Galactic Empire and keep humanity on a course toward salvation.

Foundation Season 2 will have a lot packed into its ten-episode run as the Empire deals with the vengeful Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) scheming to bring it all down from within while Hari, Gaal, and Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) encounter a colony of Mentalics who could shape the course of psychohistory. At the heart of it all is the conflict between Hari and Day, two leaders at opposite ideological ends. Hari is confident that, even as Day directly leads forces into battle against him and the Foundation, his rebels will win. Given that Day's forces seem to stumble and he himself faces creatures that even he ends up at the mercy of, the Empire seems due for a reckoning.

Image via Apple TV+

RELATED: Common on the World of 'Silo,' His Complicated Character, and Reaction to the Season Finale

Foundation Season 2 Expands Greatly on Goyer's Story

So far, Foundation has followed the efforts of Hari's group of scientists who predict the fall of the Galactic Empire and are forced to rebel against it in order to shorten the looming dark age of humanity and eventually build a new one. As it spans over a thousand years, the series is only a fraction of the way along Goyer's plans which, as he told Collider in an interview, would run for eight seasons and 80 episodes. That said, Season 2 is a massive expansion on who and what Season 1 offered, bringing in new characters like Isabella Laughland's Brother Constant and Kulvinder Ghir’s Poly Verisof as religion expands across the galaxy.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Dimitri Leonidas, Ben Daniels, Holt McCallany, Mikael Persbrandt, Rachel House, and Nimrat Kaur make up the rest of the new cast members while Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann also make their return. Goyer, who has found success of late as a producer aboard both Netflix's The Sandman and Hulu's Hellraiser, will be back at the helm as showrunner for Season 2.

Foundation returns for its Second Crisis on July 14. Check out the latest trailer below.