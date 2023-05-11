A reckoning is coming in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s sci-fi epic series Foundation. Based on the award-winning work of Isaac Asimov, the series sees the titular Foundation led by psychohistorian Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) rebel against the Galactic Empire as they seek to shorten the incoming dark age and save humanity. A new teaser hints at the Second Seldon Crisis facing the group, however, as an uprising is brewing from within the Empire. It also unveiled that the new season will begin on Apple TV+ on July 14.

Where Season 1 of the acclaimed adaptation followed the Foundation's establishment and the tumult that followed as multiple factions sought to steer the course of humanity, Season 2 will see the Crisis of Religion begin to arise from within the rebels' ranks. The Cleons continue to fall apart while the vengeful Queen Sareth (Ella-Rae Smith) plots to bring everything crumbling from the inside. Hari, Gaal, and Salvor realize that not all is as it seems as they come across a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities who could single-handedly throw psychohistory altogether off-kilter. Hari's influence ultimately brought about the rise of the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach, sparking a catastrophic conflict with the Empire. He closes out the trailer as storm clouds gather on the horizon, uttering the phrase, "All empires fall."

Sareth is seen early on in the new teaser hinting at her plans to Brother Day (Lee Pace) as soldiers and clerics march to tense music portending upheaval to come. The initial trailer showed the sacrifices of the Foundation in their efforts to save humanity, but now destruction looms on the horizon as Seldon's faithful aim to topple the structures of the Empire. There's no escaping bloodshed as the Foundation seeks to build a new empire, but the Cleons are starting to question whether the group truly can predict the future.

New Faces Will Come Aboard With The Foundation's Expanded Second Season

Season 2 of Foundation takes place over a century after the Season 1 finale, but it's just one piece in showrunner David S. Goyer's plans to portray this epic that spans millennia. He's made a reputation out of helping adapt the unadaptable lately, also working on Netflix's acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman.

So far, his take on Asimov's tale has been impressive enough to earn a quick renewal for Season 2, but it remains to be seen how he'll continue to wow audiences as each chapter unfolds. He's working with a bigger cast this time around with Smith one of several newcomers including Isabella Laughland, Kulvinder Ghir, Holt McCallany, Rachel House, Nimrat Kaur, Ben Daniels, and Dimitri Leonidas. The show's rising stars Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey will also return as Gaal Dornick and Salvor Hardin alongside Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann.

Foundation returns for Season 2 on July 14. After the premiere, new episodes will follow every Friday. Check out the new teaser below.