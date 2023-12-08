The Big Picture Lee Pace trained hard to perform a nude fight scene in Foundation Season 2, showcasing Cleon XIII's fighting skills and bravado.

Pace's role as Cleon XIII allowed him to explore a new experience in his career, fighting completely naked without a stunt double.

Foundation has been renewed for Season 3, continuing the story 152 years in the future and establishing itself as a mainstay on Apple TV+.

Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit Isaac Asimov adaptation Foundation wrapped up back in September in stunning fashion, but Lee Pace still has some juicy content to share for fans of Brother Day. A new video released on Twitter X by the Emmy-nominated actor shows him shirtless and training behind the scenes to fight off attackers as Cleon XIII. It's all in preparation for the star's steamy and stylish nude fight scene from the premiere episode of the new season.

Pace has accomplished much throughout his career, appearing in blockbusters like The Hobbit trilogy and Guardians of the Galaxy, cult classics like The Fall, and television hits like Halt and Catch Fire. Despite his long resume, Foundation gave him a new experience by having him fight completely naked with no stunt double around to help. In the scene in question, Cleon XIII goes from the throes of passion with his robot aid (Laura Birn) to dispatching assassins with flair. As shown in the behind-the-scenes video, Pace trained hard to nail the choreography, making Brother Day feel nigh untouchable even when caught completely off guard. Moreover, the star seemed to have fun training to take on such a scene by himself.

Credit for the scene goes directly to series creator and showrunner David S. Goyer, Pace said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in July. He spoke about how the fight illustrates the Cleon's bravado and his fear and paranoia in equal measure as he flips between controlling the battle and getting injured. Most of all, it's a representation of his status as a fighter, something Pace was stoked to bring to life himself rather than with a body double:

"I think integral to what this Cleon is about is that he's a fighter. He likes to be hit and he likes to hit people. It was nice to be able to rehearse the moments where he's feeling confident and enjoying the fight so much. Then he gets hurt and he's afraid for his life, but he's still got good fight in him. Then he has this unreasonable moment of, 'You can't touch me. I'm the baddest one.' And in that moment of hubris, the knife cuts his chest. So we tried to form a little mini narrative inside of it. It was like being in a play. We did that fight front to back many times just so we felt as though we understood it before we filmed it.

What Does the Future Hold for 'Foundation'?

The future remains bright for Foundation as it was recently renewed for Season 3 following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Although a return for the series is likely far away thanks to the delays brought by the work stoppage, the new episodes will pick up where Season 2 left off - 152 years in the future as Gaal (Lou Llobell) prepares to take on The Mule (Mikael Persbrandt) who was teased as the next major threat during the finale. Season 2 was consequential for all parties as The Foundation entered its religious stage and faced direct conflict with the Empire as the Cleons unraveled and Psychohistory itself was shaken to its very core with the discovery of the psychic-savvy Mentalics. Wherever Season 3 goes, the show has established itself as one of Apple TV+'s mainstays as rave reviews keep coming for Goyer's take on Asimov's landmark sci-fi series.

All episodes of Foundation are now streaming on Apple TV+. Production has yet to begin on Season 3. While we wait for updates, read our review of Season 2 here and check out the video below.