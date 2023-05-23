Brace yourselves for Season 2 of Apple TV+'s hit series Foundation! Since the premiere of its first season, Foundation has captivated audiences worldwide with its compelling storytelling and remarkable performances thanks to a roster of acclaimed actors such as Jared Harris and Lee Pace. The global phenomenon, produced by Skydance Television and visionary storyteller David S. Goyer, was officially renewed for a brand-new season in October 2021. Featuring an international cast, the monumental adaptation chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties, and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on a mission to save humanity and rebuild civilization as the fall of the Galactic Empire looms closer. The story of the novels spans a thousand years, but you won't have to wait that long to find out what happens next. Here’s everything we know so far about Foundation Season 2.

RELATED: David S. Goyer on His Long-Term Plans for ‘Foundation' and How Streaming Finally Allowed the Story to Be Told

When Is Foundation Season 2 Coming Out?

The highly anticipated Season 2 of Foundation consisting of 10 episodes will premiere worldwide with the first episode on Friday, July 14, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. Subsequent episodes will be released every Friday on a weekly basis. While you wait for Season 2, you can now catch up on all ten episodes of Foundation Season 1 on Apple TV+ with the following link:

Watch on Apple TV+

Watch the Foundation Season 2 Trailers

The latest teaser trailer for Foundation Season 2 was released on May 11, 2023, and you can see it in the player above. In the latest teaser, Sareth is depicted early on, hinting to Brother Day about her intentions, while soldiers and clerics march, foreshadowing imminent upheaval. This one is actually the second trailer we've seen for the season. The first trailer, a sneak peek, showcased the Foundation's sacrifices in their quest to safeguard humanity, and a sense of impending destruction now looms large, as Seldon's devoted followers strive to dismantle the structures of the Empire. The inevitability of bloodshed becomes apparent as the Foundation endeavors to establish a new empire, prompting the Cleons to question the group's true ability to foresee the future. Check it out here:

What Is Foundation Season 2 About?

Foundation delves into the narratives of four pivotal individuals who transcend the boundaries of space and time. Their journeys are fraught with perilous challenges, ever-shifting loyalties, and intricate relationships that hold the key to the destiny of humanity. At the heart of the story is revolutionary figure Dr. Hari Seldon, who foresees the imminent collapse of the Empire. Alongside a devoted group of followers, he embarks on a quest across the vast expanse of the galaxy to establish The Foundation, a beacon of hope for rebuilding and safeguarding the future of civilization. The ruling Cleons, a lineage of emperor clones, become enraged by Hari's predictions, fearing the erosion of their unrivaled dominance as they confront the harsh reality of potential irrelevance.

In Foundation Season 2, set over a century after the finale of the first season, tension escalates across the galaxy. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots from within to dismantle the Empire. Meanwhile, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor stumble upon a colony of Mentalics possessing powerful psionic abilities that pose a threat to the very fabric of psychohistory. The Foundation enters a phase of religious fervor, spreading the teachings of the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: a full-scale war against the Empire. Amidst these monumental events, the narratives of the four central characters intertwine as they navigate treacherous crises, navigate shifting allegiances, and grapple with complex relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.

Related:'Foundation' Review: Apple TV+ Asimov Adaptation Delivers Both Heart and Hard Sci-Fi Action

Who's In the Cast of Foundation Season 2?

Image via Apple TV+

Foundation features a talented cast led by Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Harris portrays Hari Seldon, a mathematician who develops psychohistory, a science that predicts the future based on probabilities. Pace plays Brother Day, the middle-aged member of a genetic line of clones who holds the title of Emperor in the Galactic Empire.Lou Llobell and Leah Harvey also star as Gaal Dornick, Seldon's protégée, and Salvor Hardin, the Warden of Terminus, respectively. Gaal Dornick is a young woman defying societal norms, and Salvor Hardin is a heroic figure facing the Foundation's first crisis. Foundation Season 2 features the return of Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann, adding further depth to the cast. Birn portrays Eto Demerzel, the majordomo to the Emperors, who is one of the few remaining androids from the ancient Robot Wars. Bilton takes on the role of Brother Dawn (Cleon XIV), the youngest member of the genetic clone lineage of Cleon I, and the designated successor to Brother Day. Mann portrays Brother Dusk (Cleon XI and XII), the eldest member of the Cleon clone series, who has retired from his role as Emperor.

The second season also sees a host of new characters joining the ensemble cast, portrayed by a talented group of actors. Isabella Laughland brings energy and confidence to the role of Brother Constant, a devoted cleric spreading the teachings of the Church of the Galactic Spirit. Kulvinder Ghir portrays Poly Verisof, the intelligent and cynical High Cleric struggling with alcoholism. Ella-Rae Smith captivates as Queen Sareth, using her wit and charm to pursue a hidden quest for vengeance. Holt McCallany embodies Warden Jaegger Fount, the protector of Terminus against external threats. Dimitri Leonidas portrays Hober Mallow, a sarcastic trader forced into a selfless cause. Ben Daniels embodies Bel Riose, a once-loyal general whose allegiance to the Galactic Empire falters. Mikael Persbrandt takes on the role of the formidable Warlord of Kalgan, driven by hate and psychic abilities. Rachel House brings mystery to the character of Tellem Bond, the leader of the Mentalics. Lastly, Nimrat Kaur adds intrigue as Yanna Seldon.

RELATED: Jared Harris on ‘Foundation,’ How the Series’ Superpower Is Math, and the Unique Way the Spaceships Were Constructed for the Actors

Who Is Making Foundation Season 2?

Foundation is created for Apple and produced by Skydance Television. Spearheaded by showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, the production team consists of esteemed individuals such as Alex Graves, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Bill Bost, Robin Asimov, and Marcy Ross, all serving as executive producers. Under the guidance of Goyer, known for his work on acclaimed projects, the team brings their collective expertise and creative vision to bring Isaac Asimov's iconic novel series to life. Goyer has gained significant recognition for his notable contributions to the realm of superhero films. He has also crafted scripts for various cinematic gems, including Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., the gripping Blade trilogy spanning from 1998 to 2004, and the highly acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy masterminded by Christopher Nolan from 2005 to 2012.