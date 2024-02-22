The Big Picture Troy Kotsur joins the talented ensemble in Apple TV+'s Foundation as Preem Palver, the leader of a psychic-inhabited planet.

Foundation , based on Isaac Asimov's stories, follows beloved characters navigating existential threats and shaping humanity's destiny.

Show creator David S. Goyer leads the critically praised series, which has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+.

Troy Kotsur, the Academy Award-winning actor known for CODA is set to appear in the third season of Apple TV+’s hugely ambitious sci-fi Foundation, the show created by David S. Goyer and featuring stars Lee Pace and Jared Harris. In the upcoming season, Kotsur will portray Preem Palver, a leader on a psychic-inhabited planet. Kotsur made history in 2022, as he became the first Deaf man to win an acting Oscar. His most recent work was alongside Larry David for the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Kotsur joins a talented ensemble working on the series already. Harris stars as Hari Seldon, the brilliant mathematician who foresees the Empire's fall and founds the Foundation to save humanity's knowledge. Pace plays Brother Day, the current Emperor and middle clone in the Empire's leadership. Lou Llobell is Gaal Dornick, a gifted mathematician and Seldon's ally. Leah Harvey portrays Salvor Hardin, the guardian of Terminus and a defender of the Seldon Plan. Laura Birn appears as Eto Demerzel, the robotic aide to the Emperors. Terrence Mann and Cassian Bilton play Brother Dusk and Brother Dawn, the eldest and youngest clones in the Emperor sequence, respectively.

The widely expansive series adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s celebrated stories, produced by Skydance Television for Apple TV+, has been renewed for a third season after its critically praised second season. Goyer leads the show as both showrunner and executive producer, alongside Jane Espenson, Leigh Dana Jackson, Roxann Dawson, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, and Robyn Asimov, who also contribute as executive producers.

What's Been Happening in 'Foundation'?

Foundation takes place over a vast expanse of time. The second season progresses the storyline over a century from the end of the first season, highlighting the escalating tensions across the galaxy. As the dynasty of the Cleons starts to fall apart, a revenge-driven queen seeks to dismantle the Empire from within. Meanwhile, Hari, Gaal, and Salvor stumble upon a colony of Mentalics possessing psionic powers, posing a potential change to psychohistory itself. With the Foundation now spreading the Church of Seldon across the Outer Reach and instigating the Second Crisis, a war with the Empire looms. Foundation tells a complex tale of four pivotal characters navigating through time and space to face existential threats, betrayals, and intricate relationships, all while shaping humanity’s destiny.

Currently, viewers can stream the entire first and second seasons of Foundation worldwide on Apple TV+.

