There’s finally promising news for the premiere of Apple TV+’s Foundation Season 3 after years of keeping fans in suspense. The latest scoop from TVLine’s Matt’s Inside Line reveals a “plausible” release date for the long-awaited season that was announced in December 2023. Foundation is loosely based on Isaac Asimov’s series of stories of the same name and was created for the streamer by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman, who left as co-writer and co-showrunner in April 2019. Goyer also exited the series amid production issues in the past two years, with a new showrunner taking over.

Although there has been no official talk of when exactly Foundation will return to small screens, it may happen later this year. The precise report about its release window reads:

After being paused by the SAG-AFTRA strike and again by budget issues, filming on Season 3 wrapped last summer. Given the typical amount of post-production needed for the sci-fi series, a 2025 release date would seem plausible — but officially, there is no word whatsoever on the premiere timetable.

Speaking of the strike, about three months after Foundation Season 2 ended, it was renewed for a new season that paused production in spring 2023 due to the strike. Production on Season 3 was then expected to resume in Prague in February 2024 but was delayed again because of issues related to budgeting and physical production. Filming eventually got underway in March 2024 after the budget was brought down with changes, including Goyer’s leave.

Will There Be More Seasons of ‘Foundation’?