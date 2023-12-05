The Big Picture Foundation has been renewed for Season 3, ensuring that the epic science fiction series will continue on Apple TV+.

The upcoming season will feature The Mule as the new villain, posing a greater threat to the Foundation and Empire.

The stakes are higher as the heroes, including fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus, continue to defy the ruling Galactic Empire. The journey to save humanity's future from extinction won't be easy.

It looks like Hari (Jared Harris) still has a lot to discover about humanity's future — Foundation has been renewed for Season 3. After a short period of uncertainty in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America strikes over the summer, the successful science fiction adventure has been confirmed to return to Apple TV+. A production schedule is not yet confirmed, so it remains to be seen when audiences will be able to return to Trantor. The journey will continue for the heroes who dare to defy the Galactic Empire that rules over almost every civilization.

Regarding the renewal, showrunner David S. Goyer said:

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus.”

What Is 'Foundation' About?

Foundation is an epic science fiction tale based on stories written by legendary genre writer Isaac Asimov. Problems for the main characters of Foundation began when Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) traveled to the capital of the Galactic Empire to study Hari, who was only the mysterious inventor of psychohistory back then. Little did the duo know that they would be involved in a discovery that would change reality as they knew it because the Foundation's intention had been building a new civilization all along.

Cleon I was the greatest ruler the world of Foundation had ever seen, and to retain his guidance, the character was continuously cloned, with three different versions of him watching over his territory. Brother Day (Lee Pace) is the middle-aged clone, while Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) is the youngest version. The wisest of the clones is Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann), with the three of them clashing against Hari's vision of humanity's future. There's still a chance to save everyone from their upcoming extinction, but it won't be easy.

What to Expect From 'Foundation' Season 3

The conclusion of the second season of Foundation aired back in September, and viewers are already eager to find out what will happen next. Brother Day had ordered the Imperial fleet to the Foundation's allied worlds to destroy them, placing countless lives in danger. Meanwhile, The Mule (Mikael Persbrandt) has felt the heroes' presence one hundred and fifty-two years in the future and is set to take center stage as the show's new villain.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Foundation are available to stream on Apple TV+. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

