creator David S. Goyer reveals plans to adapt the Mule novella for Season 3 of Foundation, creating a commanding villain like Darth Vader.

Despite drawing from the entirety of the Asimov novel series, the upcoming season will bring new surprises for dedicated fans.

Foundation, based on Asimov's trilogy and subsequent books, features an impressive cast including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, and Nimrat Kaur.

Even though Apple TV+ is yet to announce Foundation’s renewal for Season 3, the future of the sci-fi series looks bright. In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, series creator and producer David S. Goyer talked about the next season and revealed some important information about the upcoming episodes. If you immediately thought about The Mule, you’re not far off from what Goyer, Robyn Asimov and their team are planning to cover.

During the interview, Goyer talked about the disturbing villain, and also revealed at what point the production was when the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced. Turns out they were pretty far, and that means that, once the double strike is over, the cameras should start rolling pretty soon. Goyer also talked about a specific novel in the Isaac Asimov series that will be heavily used as source material due to the new villain:

“We had started the pre-production process. We have written the scripts. Well, The Mule is obviously this character that looms really large in the book, ‘Second Foundation.’ And this is another example of filling in things that Asimov had deleted. But there’s this discussion in the books that he’s this larger-than-life character who’s got these immense powers.”

'Foundation' Season 3 Blueprint is Laid Out

Image via Apple TV+

Goyer went on to add that they are “largely adapting the Mule novella for Season 3,” and the idea is to make the villain a commanding presence that inspires terror just by his presence or idea, like “a boogeyman” or Darth Vader does in the Star Wars franchise.

Even though Goyer has more or less revealed to Collider the entire blueprint of Season 3, it’s important to remember that Foundation has played around with elements from all seven volumes of the novel series, including the idea of bringing Demerzel (Laura Birn) from the prequel stories into the main one. So, much like the two existing seasons, a new one will be a familiar but also completely surprising territory for die-hard fans of the story.

Foundation is based on the celebrated 1950s trilogy by Asimov and the additional four books that the author published several years later. The cast features Jared Harris (Chernobyl) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Bodies Bodies Bodies) as Brother Day, Leah Harvey (Les Misérables) as Salvor Hardin, Cassian Bilton (Shoal) as Brother Dawn, Ben Daniels (The Crown) as Bel Riose, Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera) as Hober Mallow and Nimrat Kaur (Homeland) as Yanna Seldon.

