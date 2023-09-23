The Big Picture The introduction of The Mule in Season 3 of Foundation will disrupt Hari Seldon's predictions, putting his theories about the future of humanity to the test.

Season 3 will be the perfect opportunity to play around with Seldon's predictions, as the mathematician and philosopher did not predict the emergence of The Mule.

The fact that the scripts for upcoming episodes of Foundation have already been written suggests that Apple TV+ has faith in the show and is likely waiting for the strike to end before moving forward with production.

As any good screenwriter knows, the best way to keep audiences engaged with your story is to keep them on their toes. When it comes to fantasy and sci-fi, new worlds are usually created, and the way to throw curve balls at viewers is being open to subverting your own formula. But, as Foundation creator and showrunner David S. Goyer knows, you have to let the story breathe before flipping it upside down in order to have the effect you desire.

In an interview with Collider's Therese Lacson, Goyer revealed that the Mule – one of the most important characters in the Isaac Asimov Foundation novel series – is certainly a wild card, but audiences had to fully understand what The Mule represents before introducing him in the TV series. That’s why the plan was always to only fully have The Mule’s presence in Season 3:

“[W]hen I met with Apple and Amazon and all the various people that wanted to do the show, everyone said, ‘When are we gonna get The Mule? When are we gonna get The Mule?’ And I said, ‘I’m sorry, but we’re not getting The Mule until Season 3.’ I think the reason why The Mule was shocking to me when I read the original books, is because he comes out of nowhere and he completely T-bones psycho-history and T-bones Hari’s [Seldon, played by Jared Harris] plan, and just puts everything into this immense upheaval, and it was shocking. And if we had started with that, it wouldn’t be shocking. And so I said, ‘We really have to earn The Mule. So you’re not going to get The Mule till Season 3.’ I figured out a tricky way to introduce The Mule in Season 2 but look, Season 3 is all about The Mule. The mule is here, and what’s exciting about The Mule is all bets are off.”

Hari Seldon's Predictions Will Be Heavily Disputed In 'Foundation' Season 3

Image via Apple TV+

Season 3 will be the perfect point in the story to play around with Hari Seldon’s predictions. Even though the mathematician and philosopher’s theories have their share of unbelievers, the series has given indications that Seldon might have been mostly right. However, the introduction of The Mule is an element that Seldon just didn’t predict, so that will put all of his theories about the future of humanity to the test.

Of course, Apple TV+ is yet to officially announce that Foundation is coming back for Season 3, but Goyer himself revealed to Collider that the scripts of the upcoming episodes have already been written. This is a good indication that the streaming platform has faith in the show, and chances are they are just waiting for the AMPTP, WGA and SAG-AFTRA to come to an agreement and move forward with the production when the strike ends.

You can stream all episodes from Foundation on Apple TV+.