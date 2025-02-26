It’s been over a year since Foundation, the acclaimed Apple TV+ sci-fi series, was renewed for a third season, with filming already underway even before its renewal. Unfortunately, it experienced some production setbacks, including the exit of co-developer, showrunner, and director David S. Goyer and budget adjustments, among others. All these naturally prompted fans to question the show’s future, but now, Deadline has learned that not only will Foundation return with the highly anticipated Season 3, but a fourth season is currently in the works from Apple TV+ and Skydance Television.

Although Season 3 of Foundation, which had already begun filming in May 2023, is not yet scheduled, it will likely premiere later this year. In the meantime, the outlet can confirm that Ian Goldberg (Fear the Walking Dead) has been tapped as the new showrunner and executive producer of Season 4, with a writer's room up and running for the installment. Goldberg’s work on the show reportedly falls under an overall deal he has signed with Skydance TV.

Goldberg previously co-wrote a pilot script with former Foundation showrunner Goyer for Syfy’s Superman origin story series Krypton. He also served as executive producer and co-showrunner on AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, as well as co-creating and executive producing with Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz on Freeform’s Dead of Summer. Other projects he has been involved in include Fox’s Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, ABC’s FlashForward, and Kitsis & Horowitz’s ABC series Once Upon a Time.

What Happened to ‘Foundation’?