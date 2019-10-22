Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Jared Harris & Lee Pace to Lead Apple’s ‘Foundation’ Series

by      October 22, 2019

0

foundation-jared-harris-lee-pace-slice

Apple today announced that Emmy Award-nominee Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Lee Pace (Halt and Catch Fire) will star in Apple’s upcoming Foundation, a new drama series based on Isaac Asimov’s novel series of the same name.

Foundation chronicles the epic saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it. Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace will star alongside as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

David S. Goyer (The Dark KnightTerminator: Dark Fate) will serve as showrunner and executive producer for the series. Skydance Television is producing the series with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg (World War Z, Star Trek: Beyond), Marcy Ross (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) serving as executive producers. Josh Friedman (Avatar 4, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and Robyn Asimov also serve as executive producers for the series.

jared-harris-foundation

Image via HBO

Originally published as a short story in 1942, Asimov’s Foundation went on to become a trilogy for decades before additional material expanded the series to seven volumes. It feels like we’ve been waiting decades for the adaptation to get made. Roland Emmerich tried to launch a feature version at Sony in 2011. The rights lapsed in 2014 and HBO picked them up for Jonathan Nolan to turn into a series; he opted for Westworld instead.

Now, with AppleTV+ ready to launch on November 1st, the company is making strides to stay competitive in the streaming-content game by putting some momentum behind this long-awaited project. Harris and Pace are two of the best working today and I can’t wait to see the two of them together on screen. What remains to be seen is if Goyer & Co. can bring the huge ideas of Asimov’s series to bear in a way that does them justice and resonates with audiences. We don’t have a timetable on Foundation just yet, so expect to wait a little while longer to find out.

Related Content
Previous Article
James Cameron Reveals What Future ‘Terminator’ Sequels Will Explore
Next Article
Christian Bale and Matt Damon Will Both Compete in Best Actor for…
Tags

Television

Close