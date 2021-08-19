Apple TV+ has revealed the official trailer for Foundation, the galaxy-spanning series about the future of mankind based on the groundbreaking science fiction novels by Isaac Asimov.

Foundation’s latest trailer explores Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris) and his study of psychohistory, which forecasts the future of everything. Through psychohistory, Seldon is able to see what will happen to mankind, and most importantly, knows that the all-powerful Empire is dying. But the future isn’t hopeless, as this trailer shows that Foundation will span many years and planets to ensure that humanity survives the future.

Foundation also stars Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Duck, Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn, and Alfred Enoch as Raych. David S. Goyer will executive produce Foundation, as well as act as showrunner. Previously, Goyer has written for such shows as FlashForward, Constantine, and Da Vinci’s Demons.

Foundation will debut on Apple TV+ on September 24 with the show’s first two episodes. New episodes will be released every Friday after that. Check out the official trailer for Apple TV+’s Foundation below.

When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their unrivaled reign may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their powerful legacy forever.

