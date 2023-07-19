There's a lot to wrap your brain around while watching Foundation. One of the things that shouldn't be in question about the Apple TV+ science fiction epic based on the Hugo Award-winning series of novels by Isaac Asimov is the "when" of it all — as in, when is all this mind-bending, world-building, and visually arresting stuff on the show actually taking place?

We have enough to handle just trying to sort out the various arcs of our main characters — Dr. Hari Seldon (Jared Harris), Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey), Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell), and of course, the larger-than-life dictator Brother Day (Lee Pace) who is the face of the Galactic Empire. There have already been a number of time jumps, and we're barely into the second season. So let's set up a chronological timeline from which we can insert our characters and their storylines.

When Does 'Foundation' First Begin?

Image via Apple TV+

In the first season of Foundation, we saw young Gaal leave her home world of Synnax to study under the mentorship of the legendary psychohistorian and mathematician Dr. Hari Seldon on the capital world of Trantor. When she arrives, she is a girl around the age of twelve. This is our starting point. The year is approximately 12,066 Era Imperial when Cleon XIII is ruling.

Brother Day is in the process of mediating another dispute between two warring races when Hari takes in Gaal on Trantor after she has managed to solve the previously believed to be unsolvable Abraxas Conjecture. The two are immediately tried for heresy before a tribunal of the Empire and sentenced to exile on Terminus where they propose to cultivate a new civilization and save mankind for after the Empire is destroyed.

The Foundation is created in the same year, 12,067 Era Imperial, or E.I. A year later, Brother Day and the Empire destroy almost all the warring worlds of Anachreon and Thespis located in the outer regions of the Galaxy. What is left of these two "barbarian" worlds is close to where Terminus and the Foundation are located. All three worlds are within relatively close proximity.

The First Time Jump in Season 1 of 'Foundation'

Image via AppleTV

As Anacreon and Thespis are being decimated, Gaal and Hari are on their way to Terminus to establish the Foundation in the year 12,067 E.I. The first major time jump occurs after Hari Seldon dies on the ship Deliverance and Gaal escapes into a cryopod and jettisons from the same ship. It is a jump of roughly 20 years and puts us in the year 12,086.

During this time period, Cleon XIII is ruling the galaxy with an iron fist and believes Hari, Gaal, and the rest of the Foundation pioneers to have withered away on the inhospitable planet of Terminus, not placing any faith in Seldon's prophecy. On Terminus, also occurring after the jump is the introduction of the Warden of the Foundation — a young woman and main protagonist named Salvor Hardin (she is briefly shown prior to this, but isn't visited permanently until after the jump). She is the daughter of Gaal, who left many years prior but left embryos in cytostasis on Terminus. Salvor is roughly the same age as Gaal was when she went into the cryopod twenty years prior. Salvor leaves Terminus and enters a cryopod at the same time in search of her mother. The first season ends in the year 12,102 E.I.

A Second, Longer Time Jump Closes Season 1 and Starts Season 2

Image via Apple TV+

The next time jump in Foundation occurs in Episode 10 of the first season, and is 138 years long — so the current date at the beginning of the second season is 12,240 Era Imperial. During this jump, Brother Day, or Cleon XIII, has given way to the slightly genetically mutated clone Cleon XVII.

Gaal has arrived at her former world of Synnax, only to find that her home has long since been drowned under a massive swelling of water levels. Also, upon her arrival on Synnax, Gaal sees another cryopod on the ocean floor: It is Salvor Hardin, who arrived at Synnax many decades earlier. Over a hundred years after Salvor left Terminus in search of her mother, Gaal finds her in the submerged cryopod. They are reunited as mother and daughter, but appear to be the same age because of the cryostasis periods and time jumps.

It's a fantastic season finale cliffhanger, and Season 2 doubles down on the intrigue and suspense with a harrowing premiere. The current time that we are witnessing in Season 2 as the Foundation prepares for war with the Empire and as Brother Day (Cleon XVII) prepares to take a new wife in the premiere is set in the year 12,240 E.I., and long into the rule of the Cleonic Genetic Dynasty. We had to read this over several times to make sure it is a correct chronological timeline, so hopefully knowing the when makes the who, how, why, and what much easier to digest. A final note for some more clarity: "jump drives" and "jump ships" are completely different from these time jumps we have just described, and have no effect on the timeline.

New episodes of Foundation Season 2 premiere every Friday on Apple TV+.