One of the most influential sci-fi stories is coming to a TV near you.

One of the most influential sci-fi stories of all time is getting a live-action adaptation, and we finally have a proper trailer for it. Apple just released the first trailer for its upcoming Foundation series, which reveals not only the epic scope of the story, but its release date on Apple TV+.

David S. Goyer serves as showrunner on Foundation, which stars Jared Harris and Lee Pace, alongside Lou Llobell, Alfred Enoch and Leah Harvey. The series follows a group of scientists who, after calculating the date for the end of civilization, set out to rebuild and preserve human knowledge.

Foundation marks the first-ever on-screen adaptation of the hugely influential series of novels of the same name by acclaimed author Isaac Asimov, who is perhaps best known for creating the Three Laws of Robotics. The novels are attributed with influencing real-world sociological principles, as well as influencing virtually every big sci-fi story of the past few decades, from Douglas Adams' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, to Frank Herbert's Dune novels, which he wrote as a sort of commentary on the Foundation trilogy.

The trailer shows that Apple really spared no expense when it came to adapting the influential novels, with the stunning visuals and epic scope of the story feeling like the streamer's answer to something like Game of Thrones, but with an actual ending.

Fans of science fiction, epic stories about the end of human civilization, or simply the great actor that is Jared Harris, should keep an eye out for when Foundation premieres on Apple TV+ on September 24 with the first three episodes of its 10-episode first season. Check out the trailer and some new images below.

"When revolutionary Dr. Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation in an attempt to rebuild and preserve the future of civilization. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons — a long line of emperor clones — fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening as they’re forced to reckon with the potential reality of losing their legacy forever. "

