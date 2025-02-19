After years of being relegated to the back burner of horror, as the genre became more "elevated", slashers have become popular again thanks to the success of films like the Terrifier trilogy. There has also been a return of the Scream-style killer-in-a-mask whodunits like Thanksgiving in 2023, and now Heart Eyes. This will certainly lead to a wave of copycats, but there is one slasher caught in the middle of these entries that received very little attention.

Founders Day, written and produced by brothers Erik Bloomquist and Carson Bloomquist, with Erik also directing, came out in theaters in January 2024, just weeks after Thanksgiving. It received pretty bad reviews, but if you give it a chance, it's a holiday slasher that's better than its reputation and deserves to be right under Thanksgiving and Heart Eyes. And unlike most predictable slashers, Founders Day has a unique ending that speaks perfectly to its political message.

What Is 'Founders Day' About?