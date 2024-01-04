The Big Picture The Bloomquist Brothers' new slasher film Founders Day blends murder mystery, comedy, and political satire in a small town during a mayoral election, with the entire community on edge.

Inspired by the Scream franchise, the movie features a diverse group of characters, including police officers, romantic partners, and candidates, all facing danger as the masked killer wreaks havoc on the town.

The film delves into the political tension of the town, with the incumbent mayor and challenger at the forefront, and the murder of one of the candidate's children adding another layer of terror and discontent.

The Bloomquist Brothers are about to return to theaters with their new slasher Founders Day, a murder mystery with a hint of comedy and a helping of political satire set in a small town amid a heated mayoral election. Collider can exclusively share a new piece of artwork for the highly-anticipated film showing its full lineup of potential suspects and victims lined up against a darkened American flag on what almost looks like a debate stage. Looming amid the Star-Spangled Banner is The Founder, the ominous masked killer whose reign of terror has the whole town on edge during such a pivotal time.

Taking inspiration from the Scream franchise, Founders Day features a colorful cast of characters who will all be sucked into the dark mystery of the Founder as the film goes on. Whether they're police officers, romantic partners, or candidates, none of them are safe after the series of brutal killings. Accusations will fly and suspicions will be had for as long as the masked killer continues to roam the streets, but it's up to the residents to uncover who's behind the mask before they give in to their fear and the town festival is ruined. The backdrop of political tension will only further fuel the terror and discontent among the citizens, especially after one of the candidate's children is killed.

Among the townsfolk appearing in Founders Day are Devin Druid and Amy Hargreaves who previously shared the screen on 13 Reasons Why. Hargreaves will be at the center of the Tricentennial-inspired political satire, playing the incumbent Mayor Blair Gladwell opposite Jayce Bartok's challenger Harold Faulkner. They'll be joined by Boy Meets World alum William Russ alongside Catherine Curtin, Naomi Grace, Emilia McCarthy, Olivia Nikkanen, and Andrew Stewart-Jones.

The Bloomquist Brothers Get Political With 'Founders Day'

Image via Dark Sky Films

Founders Day is directed by Erik Bloomquist who also co-wrote the film with his brother Carson Bloomquist. Together, the pair are responsible for their fair share of genre films, including the Cara Buono-led She Came From the Woods and 2020's Ten Minutes to Midnight as well as a television show in The Cobblestone Corridor. Their latest, however, has been on their minds for a long time and takes heavy inspiration from the modern political climate. In a statement the pair shared, they explained how the project was the first feature they planned to make together, penning the first draft back in 2011. While things have changed and their path to filmmaking wasn't as straightforward as they hoped, they believe Founders Day has since evolved in a meaningful way thanks to their experience in the horror genre:

"As we’ve grown, so too has Founders Day. What began as a love letter to autumnal mischief and the formative slashers of our youth has evolved through many drafts over the last decade into a full-fledged, blood-soaked political satire (with the requisite peak foliage). We hope that audiences not only become ensnared by intrigue as they navigate their way through our puzzlebox - but that they also sense a very particular wist beneath the surface of, and infused within, the town of Fairwood and its residents. It is at this intersection of light, shadow, longing, and fear that The Founder lurks..."

Tickets are now on sale for Founders Day ahead of its release in theaters on January 19. Check out the exclusive artwork above and watch the trailer below.