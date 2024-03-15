The Big Picture Fountain of Youth adds star power with Arian Moayed and Carmen Ejogo joining John Krasinski and Natalie Portman.

Director Guy Ritchie is keeping busy with his latest original project welcoming more talented actors on board.

The Apple and Skydance Media feature film also features Domhnall Gleeson and Eiza González.

Director Guy Ritchie is keeping busy and continuing to reel in star power for his latest original project, Fountain of Youth. Coming off the dominant four-season run of Succession, Arian Moayed has boarded the Apple and Skydance Media feature film according to Deadline alongside Carmen Ejogo of Selma fame. They'll join the previously-announced leads John Krasinski and Natalie Portman on the production, as well as Domhnall Gleeson and Eiza González.

Moayed and Ejogo's roles are currently being kept under wraps, but it is known that Krasinski and Portman will play a pair of estranged siblings setting out on the heist of a lifetime in search of the fabled Fountain of Youth. Penned by prolific Zodiac and White House Down screenwriter James Vanderbilt, the film will see the two combine their knowledge of history to search for clues and slowly make their way toward the life-changing treasure and potential immortality. The project has become a high priority for Ritchie and Skydance, after initially sitting on the back burner due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year as well as the director's packed schedule.

Fountain of Youth is the latest venture for Ritchie in a year that has already seen him deliver his new series The Gentlemen at Netflix and will soon see The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare arrive in theaters. His newest film comes out of a first-look partnership between Apple and Skydance, with the latter's David Ellison producing with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger alongside Tripp Vinson of Vinson Films, Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein of Project X, and individual producers Ritchie, Ivan Atkinson, and Jake Myers. Also among the starry production team as executive producers is Radio Silence - Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella - who reunite with their Scream 2022 and Scream VI writer Vanderbilt ahead of the release of the upcoming film, Abigail.

Where Have Arian Moayed and Carmen Ejogo Appeared Before?

Since taking on his twice Emmy-nominated recurring role as Stewy Hosseini in Succession, Moayed has enjoyed an increasing presence on film and television over the past few years. He was most recently seen on the big screen with A24's You Hurt My Feelings starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, though he's also taken turns in Inventing Anna, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Ms. Marvel among other projects. Ejogo, meanwhile, boasts a varied career that last saw her appear in the Apple TV+ original series The Crowded Room. She notably appeared in the original Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, yet also has a presence in the world of horror with roles in The Purge: Anarchy and It Comes at Night. Last year, she also said goodbye to her role on Showtime's Your Honor,which ended after Season 2.

There is currently no release date for The Fountain of Youth. Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen is streaming now.

