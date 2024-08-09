The Big Picture Four Brothers, a film starring Mark Wahlberg, is gaining popularity on Paramount+ nearly 20 years after its release, currently at #7.

The action thriller, also starring Tyrese Gibson, André 3000, and Garrett Hedlund, uncovers a deeper conspiracy in Detroit.

Written by David Elliot and Paul Lovett, the film has a mixed rating on Rotten Tomatoes but is a top pick for streaming on Paramount+.

A Mark Wahlberg film you may not have known even existed is making waves on Paramount+ nearly 20 years after it was released. Four Brothers, the action thriller that stars Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson, André 3000, and Garrett Hedlund, has scraped into the top 10 on Paramount+, currently sitting at #7. Four Brothers narrowly edges out recent blockbuster films like Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (currently sitting at #10), but falls short of several Tom Cruise movies like Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Top Gun: Maverick. In addition to Wahlberg, Gibson, André 3000, and Hedlunk, Four Brothers also stars Terrence Howard and Sofía Vergara. The film sits at a 53% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and an 80% score from general audiences.

Four Brothers was written by David Elliot and Paul Lovett, the former of whom is best known for his work on G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, but he also wrote several episodes of Knightfall, Proven Innocent (not to be confused with the recent Apple TV+ hit Presumed Innocent), and even wrote The Watcher. The latter has only two writing credits to his name, both on Four Brothers and G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, meaning he's never worked on a script without the help of his pal Elliot. John Singleton directed Four Brothers after previously teaming up with Gibson on Baby Boy in 2001 and 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003. He most recently wrote several episodes of the TV series Snowfall and one episode each of Empire, American Crime Story, Rebel, and Billions.

What Else Is Popular to Stream on Paramount+?

Close

IF, which was written and directed by John Krasinski and boasts a star-studded cast of Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Cailey Fleming, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Emily Blunt, has been topping the charts on Paramount+ since it first premiered on the platform after leaving theaters. Cruise also has three movies in the top 10, with both Jack Reacher films accompanied by Top Gun: Maverick earning spots 4-6. Mean Girls has also found new life on Paramount+ over the last week, jumping into the top 10 and hovering in the #8-10 range for several days now. As for TV shows, procedurals like Criminal Minds, NCIS, and Blue Bloods can almost always be found in the Paramount+ top 10.

Four Brothers stars Mark Wahlberg and was directed by John Singleton. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Four Brothers on Paramount+.

Watch on Paramount+