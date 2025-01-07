Mark Wahlberg's new movie Flight Risk, from director Mel Gibson, is coming in just a few weeks, but 20 years ago he also starred in a critically panned crime thriller that has made a shocking return to streaming charts after a poor box-office performance. Wahlberg stars alongside Tyrese Gibson and Garrett Hedlund in Four Brothers, the 2005 action thriller that follows four brothers who investigate the murder of their adoptive mother, only to find themselves with more trouble than they bargained for. The film has been streaming exclusively on Pluto TV, where it has found its way into the top 10 charts, currently at #4 at the time of writing – not letting scores of 53% from critics and 80% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes or a $92 million box-office run stop it from finding success.

Four Brothers was written by David Elliot and Paul Lovett, and John Singleton was tapped to direct the film. Elliot is best known for his work as a scribe on G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the 2009 sci-fi thriller starring Dennis Quaid and Channing Tatum, and he worked with Keanu Reeves in 2000 on The Watcher, a serial killer thriller that co-stars James Spader and Marisa Tomei. Singleton is best known for his work penning the script and directing Boyz n the Hood, the coming-of-age drama starring Laurence Fishburne that’s currently streaming on Netflix. He also worked with Samuel L. Jackson in 2000 on Shaft, the dark comedy/action thriller that features Christian Bale and can be streamed exclusively on Paramount+.

What Else Is Next for Mark Wahlberg?

After he stars alongside Michelle Dockery and Topher Grace in Flight Risk, Wahlberg will also be seen in Play Dirty, the crime thriller from director Shane Black that stars Dermot Mulroney and Keegan-Michael Key. He’s engaged in production on Balls Up, an upcoming action sports comedy by Deadpool scribes Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese starring Paul Walter Hauser and Daniela Melchior, but the film has not yet nailed down an official release date. Wahlberg will also star alongside Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington in The Family Plan 2, the sequel to the Apple TV+ Original film led by Ciarán Hinds.

Four Brothers stars Mark Wahlberg and Tyrese Gibson, and was directed by John Singleton. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Four Brothers on Pluto TV.

