For some people, the holiday season calls for hauling luggage and booking flights all to spend time with your family. For others, the same amount of effort is put into getting as far away as they conceivably can. Netflix's new Our Little Secret taps into the family drama we prefer to avoid over Christmas, particularly all the pressures and expectations that come along with meeting your in-laws. While we watch Kristin Chenoweth's Erica play up the frosty atmosphere as the overbearing matriarch of the family, it reminds us of when Vince Vaughn's Brad and Reese Witherspoon's Kate tried to flee their familial duties by heading over to Fiji 16 years ago. Failing to do so, the couple are forced to meet their respective divorced parents and their relatives, leading to the festive embroilments we know as Four Christmases.

'Four Christmases' Has More Family Drama Than 'Our Little Secret'

Like Our Little Secret, Four Christmases is a family-centric holiday movie where relationships are tested and eventually evolve. But as the title suggests, with four distinct families comes four times the drama. After being caught red-handed on the national news trying to leave the country for a vacation rather than volunteer work like they told their parents, Kate and Brad reluctantly divide their day into four family visits. Each subsequent gathering is as chaotic as the other, all leading to the couple fervently yelling out their safe word: "mistletoe." Their family members are played by a star-studded ensemble cast including Tim McGraw, Robert Duvall, Sissy Spacek, Jon Voight, Skyler Gisondo and many more.

Chenoweth also appears in Four Christmases as Kate's slightly air-headed, but caring sister. Unlike in Our Little Secret, her back-handed jabs don't carry as much weight, and instead, she treats Kate with a level of acceptance and sisterly love. But that can't be said much for the other family members, who chide the couple for missing previous holidays and make snide quips about their lifestyle. Social etiquette hides the undercurrents of palpable tension, as we laugh nervously at each ridiculous outcome while cringing at the familiar comments. It’s all too relatable – who hasn’t had awkward encounters with those relatives during Christmas?

Witherspoon and Vaughn Are Relatable in 'Four Christmases'

Despite the turmoil of each Christmas gathering, there are emotional lessons hidden within the folds of getting tackled by younger brothers, and even younger nieces and nephews. Four Christmases opens up with the idyllic relationship between Kate and Brad, made even more endearing by Witherspoon's and Vaughn's on-screen chemistry. We learn of their philosophy of not getting married and not having children, as their parents' divorces have an indelible impact on them. But scenes of them role-playing at bars and taking dancing lessons make their lifestyle choices seem enticing, easily compelling us to root for the couple even when the cracks begin to show later in the film.

With each family visit, the two learn more about their significant other, from childhood stories to their real names. Mixed with the ridiculous comedy are the feel-good and relatable "meeting the in-laws" milestones that make this a true holiday movie. Alongside these light-hearted revelations are more troubling ones, as the two begin to drift apart as their motivations and desires change. Witherspoon really steals the show here as her humor is speckled with deep emotional moments, disconcerted by her new interests and disheartened by Brad's behavior. Vaughn becomes a hilarious point of contrast, completely clueless about Kate's internal conflict and focused on simply getting through the day.

Though the film is 16 years old, there is something inherently timeless about awkward encounters with your in-laws, and the never-ending need to make a good impression. As we laugh along at the absurd developments of each household's idiosyncrasies and cringe at the all-too-relatable jabs and performances, we are reminded that the holidays are about family and love. Feel-good Christmas spirit and humor are the foundation of Four Christmases, making it the holiday staple you need to watch to prepare yourself for your own family reunions this festive season.

Four Christmases is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

