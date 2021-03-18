Vertical Entertainment has released a trailer for its mother-daughter addiction drama Four Good Days starring eight-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, the film stars Kunis as Molly, a 31-year-old woman who begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for help in fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction. Now reunited, they work to regain the love and trust that once held them together.

Stephen Root, Joshua Leonard and Sam Hennings co-star in the emotional drama, which Rodrigo García directs from a script he co-wrote with Saslow. García also produced the film with Jon Avnet, Marina Grasic, Jake Avnet and Jai Khanna.

Four Good Days debuted at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, where it was fairly well-received by critics -- including Collider's own Scott Mantz -- many of whom singled out Close and Kunis for their poignant and powerful performances. We certainly haven't seen Kunis tackle a role quite like this, so here's hoping her veteran co-star Close brings the best out of her.

Vertical Entertainment will release Four Good Days in theaters on April 30 and I've been a fan of the company's acquisition strategy for some time now, as its executives have good taste and aren't afraid to pick up movies that others have shied away from for whatever reason. With a little luck, maybe this will end up being an awards contender next year? After all, stranger things have happened. Watch the trailer below, and let me know if a ninth nomination is in the cards for Close.

