The main cast of Polly Steele's upcoming romance film Four Letters of Love has just been announced. The new film, which is based on Niall Williams' best-selling novel, will feature a star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnan, Helena Bonham Carter, and Gabriel Byrne.

Four Letters of Love will tell the improbable and magical love story of Nicholas and Isabel, who will be played by Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly, respectively. Nicholas and Isabel are fated to be together. However, the pair, may not even know of their own fated love. As fate and love pull them together, the forces of life also work to pry the fated lovers apart. Brosnan will play Nicholas' father. Meanwhile, Byrne will play Isabel's father and Bonham Carter will play Isabel's wise and intuitive mother.

Steele, who previously directed films like Let Me Go, will direct the project. Debbie Gray, the film's producer said of the upcoming project, “I’m thrilled to be bringing this beautiful piece of work from writer Niall Williams and director Polly Steele to the screen." She continued, noting that Four Letters of Love is "[a] seminal piece of Irish literature and I couldn’t be more pleased with the cast and creative team that have joined us on this journey.”

Douglas Cummins, another producer on the project, also commented: “Niall Williams’ debut novel is beguiling, and utterly irresistible, and it’s an enormous privilege to be transposing it to the screen so that new audiences can join the scores of existing fans from many countries across the world who have already succumbed to its countless charms and delights”

Cornerstone will be launching worldwide sales of the film's rights in the European Film Market. Cornerstone’s Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder noted the serendipitous nature of the film's current production, saying that “Irish story-telling is riding a wave of success in the international marketplace, and we’re delighted to bring this beautiful romantic modern classic to the EFM for buyers to enjoy” There is no doubt that Thompson and Gooder are referring to the recent success of such Irish projects as Sally Rooney's Normal People and Martin McDonagh's most recent film, The Banshees of Inisherin.

No release date has yet been set for the upcoming project.