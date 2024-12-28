Long before his role as Nandor the Relentless in What We Do in the Shadows, Kayvan Novak made quite an impression in the British film Four Lions. Alongside co-stars Riz Ahmed and Adeel Akhtar, Novak plays an extremely dim-witted terrorist in this over-the-top comedy that successfully pulls off a satirical take on terrorism. While the film shows how terrorism is driven by ideology, it also shows that it’s stupid, and comically explores the flawed psychology behind the motivation. Ahmed plays Omar, the lead in the film, while Novak plays his cousin, Waj. The film depicts their mishaps as they train to become terrorists, and shows just how incompetent, misguided, and futile all of it is. Because the film uses humor to make a mockery of the threat of terrorism, to belittle it and therefore take a stand against it, Novak is allowed to play it silly, and does so with aplomb.

Only the British Could Pull Off a Film Like 'Four Lions'

The British attitude to laughing in the face of anything is part of the cultural “Keep Calm and Carry On” mentality. It works extremely well in Four Lions, to find the funny in this dark subject matter. Co-written by Peep Show writing duo Jesse Armstrong and Sam Bain, alongside director Chris Morris, Four Lions is a showcase for the writers’ dark, deadpan, slightly crass, and irreverent comedic sensibilities. In the hands of Kayvan Novak and the rest of the cast, it’s brought to life with hilarious results.

Four Lions follows four radicalized British Muslim men in Sheffield, who are working to become suicide bombers. With thick northern accents and thick heads, they banter and plot, and have a tumultuous sort of camaraderie. The characters are played for pure comedy, and avoid feeding into malicious or ignorant stereotypes. As a group, and as individuals, they are all comically inept, so much so that the equally inept British Intelligence take no notice of them. Instead, law enforcement ends up harassing peaceful Muslim men, and act idiotically incompetent themselves. The whole thing plays out like an absurd farce.

Novak’s Waj is possibly the dimmest of the not-so-bright bunch. He is easily manipulated, but also the only one to question what they’re actually doing, and at what cost. As Waj expresses doubt about the morality of their plotting, he’s still susceptible enough to be led astray by his friends. Waj gives the movie its heart as his arc is the most poignant, showing how ideology and fanaticism can prey on the vulnerable.

Kayvan Novak Plays the Bumbling Idiot To Perfection in 'Four Lions'

As Waj, Novak balances idiocy, sweet nature, and obsession with violence in an engaging and humorous portrayal. He plays Waj with surprisingly likable undertones, considering that he’s a man who’s chosen a violent, deplorable path. There’s a simplicity to the character and his outlook, as he’s basically a manchild in over his head. He admittedly has no idea what he’s doing, but goes with the flow, following his cousin’s lead.

Waj is a bumbling sidekick, at the mercy of Omar. He often has a confused look on his face, a flutter in his eyes, never really sure of what he’s doing or why he’s doing it. He’s played for laughs rather than sympathy, and with each dumb thing Waj does or says, he demonstrates that he cannot be taken seriously as a person. Even so, he still manages to be the first to express his hesitation about what he and his friends are about to do.

In a scene where Waj reveals his doubt, Omar tells him to listen to his heart, not his brain. Waj replies that his brain says they’ve come so far and may as well go through with it, but his heart tells him it’s wrong. In an effort to manipulate his cousin back on track, Omar says, “Don’t listen to what you think is your heart, cause that’s actually your brain. It’s in disguise as your heart, right? And what you thought was your brain, that’s… that’s your heart.” Waj easily falls for Omar’s grift, showing more confusion over his own feelings than the nonsensical words coming from his cousin’s mouth. It’s a wonder how any of the actors in this scene keep a straight face, never mind actually performing funny reactions to the ludicrous dialogue.

Make no mistake, there is no sympathy for terrorists in Four Lions — in the face of such atrocities, laughter is the only response from the filmmakers. Novak read the assignment and delivered his A-game as Waj. The British can find the funny in anything, and as Four Lions demonstrates, so can Kayvan Novak.

Four Lions is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

