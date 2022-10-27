At this year's Tribeca Film Festival, director Ravi Kapoor dazzled audiences with his Wes Anderson-inspired film Four Samosas set in Los Angeles's Little India. Following a lazy, wanna-be South Asian American rapper named Vinny (Venk Potula), Kapoor's original tale sees the young man and his three friends as they plan to knick the diamonds that are part of his ex-girlfriend's dowry in order to stop her wedding. Collider can exclusively unveil the trailer for the film which sets up Vinny's plight and highlights him and his not-so-competent friends as they attempt their first-ever score in the name of love.

The trailer opens with Vinny finding out that the apple of his eye Rina (Summer Bishil) is engaged, much to his horror. She had already broken things off with him because she was sick of waiting for him to commit to their relationship, and it hardly looked like Vinny was going anywhere in his life, doing little to further his rap ambitions. Still, it hit him hard that he lost his chance to make things right with her. Worst of all, he lost his ex to his arch nemesis, an over-the-top bully who goes out of his way to heckle Vinny. Rather than accept that they're through and move on, he decides to "reappropriate the wealth" from Rina's father to stop the wedding with his three friends. It's clear that none of them are ready for this, considering their eye idea of preparing for the heist involves getting snacks, donning not-so-inconspicuous costumes, and practicing climbing over chain link fences.

Kapoor wears his inspirations on his sleeves with the film, mimicking the snappy editing and unique, vibrant, symmetrical shots Anderson is known for albeit with his own flair. The result is a gorgeously cut trailer where no two shots feel the same and every angle enhances the goofy nature of the characters and their story. It even ends on a hilarious "slow motion" shot of the four friends walking along the railroad tracks until a runner behind them goes blazing past at normal speed. Kapoor shared his excitement with the launch of the trailer, saying:

“We’re excited to set Four Samosas loose on the world! Let the madness ensue! This is a movie about finding your crew no matter who they might be, and now we’re seriously stoked to find our audience for this special heist movie.”

Image via IFC Films

RELATED: You Know It's a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director

Four Samosas is Kapoor's second feature behind the camera following Miss India America in 2015. He's still perhaps best known as an actor, counting roles in Crossing Jordan, Ad Astra, Elementary, and even his own films among others. His latest came out of Tribeca with a Founders Award nomination for Best U.S. Narrative Feature, garnering high praise for its oddball comedy elements mixed with a loving portrayal of the culture of Little India.

Joining Potula and Bishil in the ensemble cast are Sonal Shah (The High Note), Sharmita Bhattacharya (Grown-ish), Nirvan Patnaik, Karan Soni (Deadpool), Meera Simha (Hello I Must Be Going). Potula also serves as a producer on the project alongside Kapoor while rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts) executive produces.

Four Samosas will have a limited run in theaters and release on-demand on December 2. Check out the trailer and poster below: